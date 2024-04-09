The Tampa Bay Rays conclude their West Coast trip as they face the Los Angeles Angels. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Angels prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The Angeles took game one of the series on Monday. It was a great game for the Angels. Mike Trout opened the scoring with a triple that scored Anthony Rendon. Then he would score on a single. Trout would then homer in the third to make it 3-0. By the end of eight innings, it was 7-0, and while the Rays would get one back in the top of the ninth as they grounded into a double play, the Angels would win 7-1.
The two teams will face again on Tuesday night. It will be Aaron Civale on the mound for the Rays. He is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA so far this year. For the Angels it will be Patrick Sandoval. He is 1-1 with a 6.13 ERA this year.
MLB Odds: Rays-Angels Odds
Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline: -124
Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline: +106
Over: 9 (-102)
Under: 9 (-120)
Time: 4:07 PM ET/ 1:07 PM PT
TV: BSSUN/BSW
Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 9th game with the Angels.
The Rays are 17th in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting 14th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. They have been led by Jose Siri is hitting .257 this year, but with a .395 base percentage. He has a home run and two doubles, leading to three RBIs. Further, Siri has stolen six bases and has scored four times. Isaac Paredes is also playing well. He is hitting .256 on the year with a .310 on-base percentage. He has a double and three home runs this year. Further, Paredes has scored six times on the season.
Some of Ray's platoon players have also been solid. Ben Rortvedt is hitting .375 this year and has given in four runs on the season. Jose Caballero is hitting .300 on the year and scored four times, plus driving in three runs. Still, the Rays have big bats waiting to get going. Randy Arozarena is hitting just .216 with two home runs and four RBIs, while Harold Ramirez is hitting just .238 with three RBIs and five runs scored.
Rays pitching is 28th in the majors in ERA. while sitting 26th in WHIP and 23rd in opponent batting average. Zack Littell will be coming in to start in this one for the Rays. He has made two starts this year, pitching 11 innings, giving up just one run, and having a WHIP of 1.00. He has only faced Brandon Drury more than once in his career among current Angels. Drury is two for three with an RBI.
Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 9th game with the Rays.
The Angels are 14th in the majors in runs scored this year,r while sitting 18th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging this year. Mike Trout has been great this year. He is hitting .297 with a .381 on-base percentage. Further, he has a triple and five home runs, leading to six RBIs. Trouth has also stolen two bases and scored seven times. Taylor Ward is scoring a lot of runs this year. He has scored eight times while hitting .310 on the year. He has two doubles and three home runs this year while driving in 11 runs. Logan O'Hoppe rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .355 with a .429 on-base percentage. He has a double, a triple, and a home run, helping to his six RBIs this year.
The Angel's pitching is 25th in the majors in team ERA while sitting 14th in wHIP and 13th in opponent batting average. It will be Jose Soriano on the mound for the Angels in this one. He has not made a start yet this year but has appeared in two games. In the first game, he went three innings giving up just one hit and no runs. In the second, he gave up two home runs and three runs overall, in three innings of work.
Final Rays-Angels Prediction & Pick
The Angels have struggled this year overall. The Rays have the better offense, but it is an offense not being carried by their best players. Still, they should be able to come out with a win in this one. The Angels will be sending an opener to the mound, and the bullpen for the Angels has struggled overall. This will be another advantage for the Rays as they take the win in this one.
Final Rays-Angels Prediction & Pick: Rays ML (-124)