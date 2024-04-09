The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Rays Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rays Angels.
The Los Angeles Angels swept the Miami Marlins in the first week of the season. The Halos took advantage of the Marlins' 1-10 start, the worst in baseball in the past eight seasons. That was the one soft portion of the early-season schedule for the Angels, a team which knows it has to fight through the World Series champion Texas Rangers and the annually formidable Houston Astros to get a playoff spot in the rugged American League West. The Angels have to find a way to survive against tough teams. Handling the Marlins is one thing; beating American League East teams is quite another matter. The Angels' early-season schedule has involved series against the Baltimore Orioles, who won over 100 games last season; the Boston Red Sox, who have plenty of talent; and the Tampa Bay Rays, who won 99 games last season. The Angels lost their series against Baltimore and Boston. Now they are playing the Rays. The Angels have to find a way to punch back and stay afloat against good teams so that when they hammer bad teams such as the Marlins, they can have a winning record heading into August and September and remain in contention for a postseason spot.
Beating the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in the first game of this series was a good start for the Angels. They really need to win this series, and if they can grab another win, they will do just that.
The Rays have had a rocky beginning to their season. They are 5-6 through 11 games. The Rays are dealing with their limitations, chiefly the injury-based absence of star pitcher Shane McClanahan and the departure of Tyler Glasnow, who is now throwing for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rays also have pitchers Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs on the shelf as they try to recuperate from damaging, long-term injuries. Neither has pitched yet in 2024, and a timetable for their returns is uncertain. The Rays will need to score a bunch to offset their pitching limitations. That isn't happening often enough in the first two weeks of the season.
Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread
The Angels aren't a particularly good team, and the Rays — after losing on Monday night — figure to be much sharper at the plate than they were in the first game of this series.
The Rays do face real limitations in their starting rotation, but they still have a lot of guys who can hit. They haven't performed well on offense their last two games (including a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday), so one should expect a better performance in this game on Tuesday night.
Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread
The Angels' offense struggled on Saturday and Sunday against the Red Sox but came alive on Monday versus the Rays. Tampa Bay's pitching staff is missing a lot of bodies, and in the first game of this series on Monday night, that reality showed up in a big way. The Halos can carry some momentum at bat against a Rays staff which is simply not in a good position right now.
Final Rays-Angels Prediction & Pick
The long and winding road of an MLB season involves a lot of scenarios in which good teams go through slumps and eventually break out of them. This is a very good bounce-back spot for Tampa Bay. Take the Rays.
