It is a possible playoff preview as the Tampa Bay Rays will face off with the Houston Astros on Saturday. We are at Minute Maid Park, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Rays-Astros prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rays defeated the Astros 4-3 on Friday to take the first game of the series. Now, the Astros hope to bounce back. The Rays started things off fast when Brandon Lowe blasted a monster shot to deep right field for a three-run blast. Significantly, it was his 12th of the season, and it gave the Rays a 3-0 lead. The Astros were trailing 3-1 in the fourth inning when Jose Abreu clobbered a shot to deep left field. Ultimately, it was his ninth of the year, and it tied the game at 3-3. But the Rays got the last laugh in the ninth when Yandy Diaz hit a sacrifice fly. Consequently, it would be the eventual winning run and give the Rays the win.

Shane McLanahan tossed five innings while allowing three earned runs on eight hits while striking out six. Meanwhile, Cristian Javier threw six innings while allowing three earned runs on three hits and striking out nine.

Taj Bradley will make the start for the Rays today and comes in with a 5-6 record and a 5.30 ERA. Recently, he went five innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits and striking out six in a no-decision against the Baltimore Orioles. Bradley faced the Astros on April 24 and tossed five innings while allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out six in a victory. Meanwhile, Hunter Brown takes the mound for the Astros and comes in with a 6-7 record and a 4.19 ERA. Brown tossed six innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits in a no-decision against the Oakland Athletics. Additionally, he excelled in an April 26 start against the Rays, hurling seven shutout innings while striking out eight to win his outing.

The Rays come into this game with a record of 63-43 and are 1.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles for the best record in the AL. Likewise, they are currently holding onto the top wildcard spot. The Astros are 58-46 and two games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West. Also, they are tied for the second wildcard spot with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here are the Rays-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Astros Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-192)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How To Watch Rays vs. Astros

TV: Fox Deportes

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:16 PM ET/4:16 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays did not do much. Regardless, they scored just enough to win. Diaz went 0 for 3. However, he drove in the winner with a sacrifice fly. Wander Franco went 2 for 4 with a triple and one run. Ultimately, he played an early role in the success of the Rays. Randy Arozarena walked twice. Then, he scored on one of those walks when Lowe hit his home run. Lowe finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Furthermore, the top five only went 4 for 14. But they also drew three walks.

The bullpen pitched four shutout innings, not allowing a dangerous lineup to hurt them. Additionally, they held them hitless. It was an incredible performance, and one they hope to replicate.

The Rays will cover the spread if the top of their lineup can generate some more production. Then, they need Bradley to pitch better against the Astros and not make mistakes down the middle of the plate.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The offense mustered three runs on Friday and could dominate the bullpen. Hence, it was not the expected output for an offense that is still strong but looking for more consistent hitting.

Jose Altuve went 2 for 4 with a triple and a run. Meanwhile, Jeremy Pena went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Kyle Tucker went 1 for 4. Conversely, Alex Bregman went 1 for 4 with a run. But the Astros left six runners on base. Sadly, it cost them in the end. The Astros have scored 42 runs over 10 games. Moreover, they had one great game sandwiched in between a few mediocre offensive showings. They need their lineup to hit the ball.

The Astros also hope Brown can replicate his performance against the Rays. Now, they have seen him before and have film on him. It won't be as easy to do. Therefore, Brown will have to get creative with his pitches.

The Astros will cover the spread if their bats wake up. Also, they need solid pitching from Brown.

Final Rays-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Astros still have a good lineup. Additionally, Bradley is struggling. Expect the Astros to bounce back and have their one good offensive game today.

Final Astros-Rays Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros: -1.5 (+158)