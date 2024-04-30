The Rays make the trip to Milwaukee to face the Brewers! The Brewers have been one of the best teams in the league so far, while the Rays have been very inconsistent to start the year. Our MLB odds series has our Rays-Brewers prediction, odds, and pick for Saturday.
The Rays have been inconsistent out of the gate, and currently sit with a 14-16 record, and just won a game to snap a three-game losing streak. The Rays have been middle of the pack on offense, while their pitching has struggled. Isaac Paredes, Amed Rosario, Yandy Diaz, and Randy Arozarena have been very good for the Rays offense. On the mound, Zach Eflin, Ryan Pepiot, and Zack Littell have been good for a unit that has struggled as a whole so far this season. The Rays have a tough matchup against a team as good as the Brewers.
The Brewers have been very good this season with a 17-12 record as one of the top teams in the NL. Their offense has been the biggest key to their success. Their bats are a top-five unit in the MLB. Christian Yelich despite his current injury, William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, Sal Frelick, and Willy Adames have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate, making this offense extremely hard to defend. Their pitching has taken a dip recently. Freddy Peralta and Colin Rea have been the biggest keys on the mound and both have been great, but the rest of the pitching staff has suffered recently.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rays-Brewers Odds
Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline: -122
Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline: +104
Over: 8.5 (-105)
Under: 8.5 (-115)
How to Watch Rays vs. Brewers
Time: 1:10 pm ET
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rays are putting Zach Eflin on the mound where he has a 1-3 record, a 4.08 ERA, and a 1.19 WHIP. He has allowed 17 runs on 38 hits with four walks and 30 strikeouts through 35.1 innings. The Rays are 2-4 in the six games that he's appeared in, so far this season. In his last start, he pitched six innings and allowed five runs on nine hits with two walks and four strikeouts. In comparison, Last season, Eflin was very good with a 16-8 record, a 3.50 ERA, and a 1.02 WHIP. He has been solid this season but has a tough matchup against the Brewers.
The offense for the Rays has been solid this season behind the plate, coming in at around the middle of the league overall. They are 15th in team-batting average at .243 after finishing last season with the same average. Amed Rosario and Isaac Paredes are the main leaders for the Rays behind the plate in most batting categories. Rosario leads the way in batting average at .320 and in total hits at 31. Isaac Paredes leads the way in home runs at seven, in RBI at 17, and in OBP at .353. The Rays have a tough matchup against Colin Rea for the Brewers on the mound for this offense.
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Brewers are putting Colin Rea on the mound who has a 2-0 record, a 3.25 ERA, and a 1.27 WHIP. He has allowed 11 runs on 26 hits with nine walks and 18 strikeouts through 20 total innings. In his five appearances this season, the Brewers are 4-1. In his last start, he pitched 6.0 innings and allowed five runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts in a Brewers win. Rea has been very good and he should make this a solid matchup against an offense as inconsistent as the Rays.
The offense for the Brewers has been nothing short of great this season. The Brewers are fourth in team batting average at .255, as compared to them finishing last season with a .240 batting average. William Contreras and Rhys Hoskins lead the way for the Brewers in most of the batting categories. Contreras leads with a batting average of .348, in RBI at 22, in OBP at .426, and in total hits at 39. Hoskins leads in home runs at six. They are going to be a massive challenge for Zach Eflin and the Rays defense.
Final Rays-Brewers Prediction & Pick
The Brewers have slumped a bit of late, but they enter this game at home with the better pitcher and the better offense overall. Eflin will put up a fight, but the Brewers have been great on offense and Colin Rea has been very good controlling the game from the mound. Expect the Brewers to not only cover, but they should win this game at home.
Final Rays-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-162)