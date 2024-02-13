Real Madrid's Champions League preparations hit a snag as their team bus collides en route to face RB Leipzig.

Real Madrid's journey to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League encountered a turbulent turn as their team bus was involved in a collision en route to Germany. The La Liga giants, including star players like Vinicius Jr and Federico Valverde, faced a brief disruption on the A4 highway. Still, fortunately, no injuries were reported among the squad or technical staff.

As Real Madrid made their way from Erfurt to Leipzig for the crucial round of 16 clash, a collision with a white Toyota briefly halted their journey. The incident, attributed to a lane change oversight by the car's driver, resulted in minor damage to both vehicles, with estimated costs totaling £2,560 for the Toyota.

Despite the setback, Real Madrid's squad arrived safely at their team hotel in Leipzig, albeit without sighting Jude Bellingham. The absence of the England star, sidelined due to an ankle sprain, raised speculation about his availability for the match, with Leipzig manager Marco Rose expressing skepticism and suggesting Bellingham's potential determination to play.

The incident underscores the unpredictability surrounding elite football fixtures, with even logistical challenges posing hurdles for renowned clubs like Real Madrid. As anticipation mounts for the Champions League showdown, the resilience and adaptability of both teams will be tested amidst unforeseen circumstances, adding a layer of intrigue to the highly anticipated encounter.

Real Madrid's management swiftly ensured the well-being of their players and staff following the collision, demonstrating their commitment to player safety amid travel challenges. The incident serves as a reminder of the myriad factors that can influence the preparation and execution of top-tier football matches, highlighting the need for adaptability and composure in the face of adversity.

With both teams eager to secure a favorable result in the first leg of their Champions League tie, the incident adds an element of uncertainty to the proceedings. As fans eagerly await kickoff, the match's outcome remains uncertain, with Real Madrid and RB Leipzig facing unexpected obstacles on the road to European glory.