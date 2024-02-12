Real Madrid's rising star, Jude Bellingham, has provided an injury update for fans, assuring them that he will be "back in no time"

Real Madrid‘s rising star, Jude Bellingham, has provided an encouraging injury update for fans, assuring them that he will be “back in no time”, reported by GOAL. The 20-year-old midfielder suffered a sprained ankle during Real Madrid's impressive 4-0 victory over La Liga title contenders Girona. Despite contributing two goals to the victory, Bellingham was forced to leave the pitch just before the hour mark.

The nature of Bellingham's injury had initially raised concerns, with fears of potential ligament damage that could have resulted in a more prolonged absence. However, early evaluations suggest that he is expected to be sidelined for a relatively short period—up to three weeks. Expressing gratitude to the fans for their support, Bellingham took to social media, stating, “Back in no time, your messages have kept me positive. Gracias Madridistas!”

While on the road to recovery, Bellingham is set to miss crucial upcoming fixtures for Real Madrid. This includes the first leg of the Champions League last-16 clash against RB Leipzig, as well as league matches against Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla. Bellingham's absence during this period will undoubtedly be felt, given his stellar performance this season, contributing an impressive 20 goals in just 29 appearances.

Despite the setback, Real Madrid remains confident in the depth of their squad. The team aims to stay competitive in both domestic and continental competitions, with Jude Bellingham's brief hiatus providing an opportunity for other players to step up. The focus now shifts to maintaining their pursuit of glory in the Champions League and La Liga, with Bellingham offering his support from the sidelines during this temporary recovery phase.