The Boston Red Sox are across the country to take on the Seattle Mariners. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Red Sox-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mariners took the first game of this series 6-2. Cal Raleigh was the star of the show for the Mariners. He was 2-4 in the game with two home runs. His second home run gave the Mariners the lead for good in the game. Julio Rodriguez also had two RBI in the game for the Mariners. George Kirby had a good outing. He went five innings, allowed just one run on four hits, and struck out seven batters as he earned the no decision. Matt Brash threw 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief to steal the win.

Rafael Devers was 3-4 for the Red Sox on the night. Justin Turner recorded the only RBI for Boston in the loss, and that was his 71st of the season. Connor Wong had the only extra base hit for Boston, and he also scored a run. Nick Pivetta recorded a quality start for the Red Sox, but he suffered the loss. He went 7 1/3 innings, allowed just three runs on five hits, and struck out 10 batters in the game.

Brayan Bello will start the game for the Red Sox. Bryce Miller will get the ball for Seattle.

Here are the Red Sox-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Mariners Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+164)

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-200)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Mariners

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: NESN, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Bello has been solid for the Red Sox this season. He has a 3.66 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and a .245 oBA. The Red Sox always have a chance to win when Bello is on the mound. He does already have a start against the Mariners, as well. In that start, Bello went five innings, allowed just one run on five hits, and struck out seven. His command was off in the game, but he was still able to shut down the Mariners and lead the Red Sox to a win. If he can have the same type of outing, minus the walks, the Red Sox should be able to win this game, as well.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are starting Bryce Miller who is having a good season. He has allowed 33 earned runs this season, giving him an ERA just under 4.00. However, 21 of those 33 runs came in three different starts. All the rest of his starts have been very good. That means it is rare that he has a bad start this season. He is coming off one of those bad starts, but he has been able to bounce back before. If he can bounce back and have a good start, the Mariners will cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This is an intriguing matchup. However, the Mariners just sold their closer, and they may not be done. The Red Sox, on the other hand, want to make the playoffs. I expect the Red Sox to redeem themselves and get a win in this game. I will take Boston to cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (+164), Under 8 (-110)