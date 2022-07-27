David Ortiz riding high on ‘Papi Cannabis’ after Hall of Fame induction

On Sunday night, former Boston Red Sox superstar David Ortiz was enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame. It was truly a special event, and one in which Ortiz certainly stole the show. Apparently he is still riding high from the announcement. On Wednesday, it was revealed that he is working alongside Rev Brands, a Cannabis company, to launch a new line of products.

The product line will be called “Papi Cannabis.”

Ortiz released a statement, captured by CBS Boston.

“Once I embraced the flow of the flower everything changed,” Ortiz said. “Cannabis has helped me relax, sleep better, manage stress and heal physically after a lifetime of playing ball, and I look forward to sharing Papi Cannabis and my personal journey to help people understand its benefits.”

David Ortiz also talked about some of the strains that will be unveiled. He obviously could not help himself but include the sports world with some of them: “Sweet sluggers,” “Black Mamba #7,” “Lava Cake #7,” “Motorbreath #15,” and “Bootylicious #4” are just a few.

For years now, more and more information has come to light regarding the positive side effects of marijuana. That’s particularly true with CBD part of the strain that does not include the THC, which is what actually gets a person high.

A number have states across America have changed laws in recent years legalizing marijuana. It began with solely medical marijuana, but now it is legal recreationally in 19 states. That includes the state of Massachusetts, where Ortiz played almost his entire career. Ortiz’ line of products will be sold through recreational dispensaries throughout Massachusetts.