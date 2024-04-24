It is game two of a three-game series as the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians face off. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Guardians prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Red Sox come into the series sitting at 13- 10 on the year. They are also coming off a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. the Guardians are coming into the series sitting at 16-6 on the year, and also coming off a sweep, taking all three from the Oakland Athletics. The two faced off on Wednesday night for the first game of the series. After a scoreless first seven innings, Wilyer Abreu broke the tie with a solo home run for the Red Sox. Still, the Guardians struck back. they added two in the seventh, and then Jose Ramirez homered in the eighth as the Guardians would win 4-1.
MLB Odds: Red Sox-Guardians Odds
How to Watch Red Sox vs. Guardians
Time: 6:10 PM ET/ 3:10 PM PT
TV: NESN+/BGSL
Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Red Sox are 13th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 23rd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging percentage. Jarren Duran leads the way. He is hitting .281 on the year with a .352 on-base percentage. He has five doubles, two triples, and a home run. This has led to nine RBIs and 15 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Wilyer Abreu has been solid when he has played this year. He is hitting .280 on the r with a .390 on-base percentage. He has a home run and seven RIBs,m while scoring nine times. Both Durran and Abreu have been stealing bases well this year. Durran has eight stolen bases, while Abreu has four.
Meanwhile, Reed McGuire and Tristan Casas lead the team in RBIs this year. McGuire has hit two home runs and has ten RBIs while he is hitting .255 on the year. Casas is hitting .244 on the year with six home runs and 12 runs scored, plus his ten RBIS. Further, Ceddane Rafaela has been solid this year. He is not hitting great, just .162 on the year, but he has two stolen bases and ten runs scored.
The Red Sox are 1st in team ERA while sitting third in WHIP and fourth in opponent batting average. Cooper Criswell well be on the mound for the Red Sox in this oine. He is 0-1 on the year with a 4.26 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP. Current members of the guardians have hit .273 against Criswell all time with two RBIs in just 11 at bats.
Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Guardians are fourth in runs scored this year while sitting sixth in batting average, 12th in base percentage, and fifth in slugging percentage. Josh Naylor has been great this year. He is hitting .325 on the year with a .393 on-base percentage. Naylor has five doubles and six home runs this year. He has 20 RBIs as well. Andrez Gimenez has a .293 on-base percentage with a .362 on-base percentage. Giminez has five doules nad a tripe, with 14 RBIs and 15 runs scored.
Steven Kwan leads the team in runs scored this ear. He has scored 21 times this year, while he is hitting .358 on the year with a .378 on-base percentage. Kwan has five doubles and two home runs, good for seven RBIs. Further, Jose Ramirez is driving in a lot of runs. He has 18 RBIs on the year with a .239 average and a .253 on-base percentage. He has scored 15 times this year while having four doubles, a triple, and three home runs. Overall, the Guardians have been slugging well. they have a team OPA of .735 and have been scoring well.
The Guardians are fourth in team ERA while sitting eight in WHIP and third in opponent batting average. It will be Carlos Carrasco on the moon in this one. He is 1-1 with a 3.44 ER and a 1.53 WHIP. He has been solid for the most part this year. Carrasco has given up three or fewer runs in each of his starts and has not given up a home run yet this year. Current members of the Red Sox have hit well against Carrasco. They have hit .225 off him but with just one RBI in 40 at-bats.
Final Red Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick
The Red Sox started the season strong, but in general, the offense has begun to struggle. They were solid in their last three-game series, but not at the same level as they were in early March. Meanwhile, the Guardians have been highly consistent. They have the better overall pitching staff, and manufacture runs much better. The Guardians not only have power, but can play small ball, and that will be the difference in this one.
Final Red Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML -136