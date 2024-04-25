It is the series finale as the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians face off. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Guardians prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Red Sox come into the series sitting at 13- 10 on the year. They are also coming off a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. the Guardians are coming into the series sitting at 16-6 on the year, and also coming off a sweep, taking all three from the Oakland Athletics. The two faced off on Wednesday night for the first game of the series. After a scoreless first seven innings, Wilyer Abreu broke the tie with a solo home run for the Red Sox. Still, the Guardians struck back. they added two in the seventh, and then Jose Ramirez homered in the eighth as the Guardians would win 4-1.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Red Sox-Guardians Odds
Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline: +134
Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline: -158
Over: 7.5 (-115)
Under: 7.5 (-105)
How to Watch Red Sox vs. Guardians
Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT
TV: NESN/BGSL
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the April 24th game with the Guardians.
The Red Sox are 14th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 23rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging percentage. Jarren Duran leads the way. He is hitting .270 on the year with a .339 on-base percentage. He has five doubles, two triples, and a home run. This has led to nine RBIs and 15 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Wilyer Abreu has been solid when he has played this year. He is hitting .278 on the year with a .381 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and eight RBIs while scoring ten times. Both Durran and Abreu have been stealing bases well this year. Durran has eight stolen bases, while Abreu has four.
Meanwhile, Reese McGuire and Tristan Casas led the team in RBIs this year. McGuire has hit two home runs and has ten RBIs while he is hitting .250 on the year. Casas is hitting .244 on the year with six home runs and 12 runs scored, plus his ten RBIs. Further, Ceddanne Rafaela has been solid this year. He is not hitting great, just .154 on the year, but he has two stolen bases and ten runs scored.
The Red Sox are first in team ERA while sitting third in WHIP and sixth in opponent batting average. It will be Brayan Bello on the mound for the Red Sox in this one. He is 3-1 on the year with a 3.04 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP. The Red Sox have won four of the five starts Bello has made this year, while he has pitched at least five innings in all of them. Late time out, Bello went six innings and gave up just one hit while striking out seven. Current members of the Guardians have just eight career at-bats against Bello but have a .500 batting average and a .556 on-base percentage in those at-bats.
Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the April 24th game with the Red Sox.
The Guardians are fourth in runs scored this year while sitting seventh in batting average, eighth in base percentage, and sixth in slugging percentage. Josh Naylor has been great this year. He is hitting .321 on the year with a .387 on-base percentage. Naylor has five doubles and six home runs this year. He has 20 RBIs as well. Andrez Gimenez has a .279 batting average with a .347 on-base percentage. Giminez has five doubles and a triple, with 14 RBIs and 15 runs scored.
Steven Kwan leads the team in runs scored this year. He has scored 21 times this year, hitting .351 with a .382 on-base percentage. Kwan has five doubles and two home runs, good for seven RBIs. Further, Jose Ramirez is driving in a lot of runs. He has 19 RBIs per year with a .240 average and a .253 on-base percentage. He has scored 16 times this year while having four doubles, a triple, and four home runs.
The Guardians are third in team ERA while sitting fifth in WHIP and third in opponent batting average. Triston McKenzie will be on the mound in this one for the Guardians. He is 2-2 on the year with a 5.00 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP. He has been hit and miss this year. McKenzie has two starts of five or more innings giving up one or fewer runs. In the other two, he has gone four or fewer innings and given up five or more runs. The two solid starts were against the Athletics and White Sox though.
Final Red Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick
The Guardians are off to one of their best starts in franchise history. It has been a solid combination of pitching, defense, and hitting. Still, in this one, the starting pitching will be the deciding factor. Brayan Bello has been wonderful all year. Meanwhile, Tristain McKenzie has struggled against higher-quality hitting. Take the Red Sox in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Red Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML (+134)