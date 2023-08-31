The Detroit Red Wings are in an interesting spot heading into the 2023-24 NHL season. Detroit improved their roster this offseason. They were active in NHL Free Agency and swung a few interesting trades to add further firepower. However, it's unclear just how much the team improved this summer.

As a result, what Detroit does on the trade front greatly depends on the team's performance between October and March. There's certainly an argument to be made that a trade could come before the season begins. In fact, I'm willing to bet that Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman still has something up his sleeve.

However, we won't have true clarity until we know where Detroit is in the standings. Even then, there are still some players on the Red Wings roster who could see themselves on the trade block at some point. Here are three Red Wings players who are trade candidates ahead of the new season.

Ben Chiarot

The idea of Detroit trading Ben Chiarot is something I've already covered. However, it's worth repeating here. Chiarot can be seen as a trade candidate for a variety of reasons. First, from a positional standpoint.

The Red Wings have depth on the blueline. They added Justin Holl and Shayne Gostisbehere in NHL Free Agency. And just a few weeks ago, Detroit traded for Michigan native Jeff Petry. Someone has to go, and Chiarot didn't exactly play well last season.

There's also an argument to be made from a financial standpoint. Chiarot is set to make $4.75 million in each of the next three seasons. Detroit has a little more than $5 million in cap space, but they certainly could use another nearly $5 million to work worth.

It's certainly going to be tough to swing a Ben Chiarot trade. However, don't be surprised is Yzerman finds some way to move the veteran blueliner at some point this upcoming season.

Olli Maatta

Another defenseman to keep an eye on is Olli Maatta. Maatta joined the Red Wings along with Chiarot through NHL Free Agency last summer. In February, the 29-year-old signed a two-year extension.

However, the Red Wings do need to move a defenseman. And as stated, there are difficulties in trading Chiarot. As a result, Maatta could find himself as the odd man out in Hockeytown.

Another thing working in Maatta's favor is his lack of no-trade protection. Detroit can trade him to any team without worrying about a no-trade clause. Chiarot, meanwhile, has a modified no-trade clause, limiting where Detroit can trade him.

I'd be shocked if Maatta found himself on another team at any point this season. However, the possibility exists that Yzerman could dangle him to other teams and see how much they value the 29-year-old veteran.

David Perron

Any David Perron trade likely comes around the NHL trade deadline. And it'd only come if the Red Wings were out of contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That said, it's worth covering to some extent.

Perron, like the others on this list, joined the Red Wings last summer. He is now in the final year of his initial two-year contract and he turned in a fine season. In fact, the only Detroit player to score more goals than him this past season was captain Dylan Larkin.

If Perron turns in a similar performance this season, he'd be valuable to any contending team around the league. He also provides a Stanley Cup pedigree. Perron won the Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. That's also attractive for teams looking to raise hockey's holy grail next summer.

Overall, Perron provides a lot of qualities that teams love. Of course, Detroit loves those qualities as well. But if the team falls out of the playoff race, the veteran winger could be on the move around the trade deadline.