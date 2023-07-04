The Detroit Red Wings spent a ton of money last summer to make their roster more competitive. And to an extent, it worked. Detroit achieved their first 80-point season since 2015-16, which is also the last time they made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This summer, Detroit once again went wild in the open market.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has made clear he wants to see this team take a big step. The days of tanking and relying on lottery luck they have yet to receive are no more. And in the same vein, Detroit doesn't want to rush their top prospects to the NHL before they're ready.

Much has been said about Yzerman's activity in this year's NHL free agency market. Some still believe in the “Yzerplan,” while some are beginning to lose faith. Whether the Yzerplan is still working is a discussion for another day. For now, let's hand out grades for the Detroit Red Wings haul in 2023 NHL free agency.

James Reimer

Contract: 1 year, $1.5 million AAV

Reimer has a solid track record, sure. But he is coming off a rough season with the San Jose Sharks this past season. The 35-year-old veteran played 43 games, winning just 12. He posted a .890 save percentage and a 3.48 goals-against average.

The Red Wings needed a backup goalie, but Reimer doesn't feel like the best option. And the fact that they signed a better option about an hour or so later, this is a weird signing.

It's a one-year deal, so Detroit can live with this. Perhaps the 35-year-old veteran bounces back in Detroit, as well. For now, this signing receives a middle-of-the-road grade from me.

GRADE: C

Alex Lyon

Contract: 2 years, $900K AAV

Speaking of that better option, here he is. Alex Lyon played savior for the Florida Panthers this past season. There is an argument to be made that they made the Stanley Cup Playoffs because of his play.

He did have struggles in the playoffs against the Boston Bruins. However, the Bruins finished as the greatest regular season team of all time. It makes sense that he didn't play as well as he did in the regular season.

Detroit doesn't need Lyon to play savior. Ville Husso has proven he is capable in goal. All the Red Wings need from the 30-year-old is about 30-35 games of solid play. Lyon can certainly provide that. If he falters, this contract is buriable in the AHL. There's little risk for Detroit here.

GRADE: B

Justin Holl

Contract: 3 years, $3.4M AAV

This signing is one of two that really drew the ire of the Red Wings fanbase. The 31-year-old blueliner spent six seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto is notorious for being one of the toughest hockey markets to play in.

Holl is a fine defenseman, but he comes with some flaws. He can make mistakes that frustrate you one minute, but string together incredible defensive efforts the next. It's hard to weigh the positives with the negatives sometimes.

I do believe Holl is an upgrade over Gustav Lindstrom. The right side of Detroit currently consists of Holl, Ben Chiarot, and Moritz Seider. These are three NHL-caliber defensemen on that side, which I don't think Detroit has had for a minute now. The money isn't the best, and the grade will reflect that. But this is not the worst signing of all time.

GRADE: B

J.T. Compher

Contract: 5 years, $5.1M AAV

I really like this signing for the Red Wings. While the term is a bit eye-opening, the $5.1 million value didn't shock me nearly as much as it seemed to surprise others. And it continues a trend of Michigan Wolverines returning to Michigan.

Compher is coming off a career season with the Colorado Avalanche. He received a bit more ice time as the Avalanche dealt with injuries this season. And he took full advantage, scoring a career-high 52 points in 82 games.

Compher can play second-line center for the Red Wings. Or, he could slot in as a wing on either side. He's very good defensively and an overall responsible player. There's a lot to like here.

If Compher keeps up the 50-point production, this contract will work out just fine. Especially since the salary cap rising in the next few years. As Detroit gets better, I expect Compher to get better as well.

GRADE: A-

Daniel Sprong

Contract: 1 year, $2M AAV

This might be the best signing the Red Wings have made so far. Sprong did not receive a qualifying offer from the Seattle Kraken ahead of the June 30 deadline. In Detroit, he could find himself in a larger role.

For his career, Sprong has averaged about 12 minutes of ice time a night. Despite the limited ice time, the 26-year-old has emerged as a goal-scorer. This past season saw him score a career-high 21 goals while averaging around 11 and a half minutes a night.

In a larger role, he could potentially score 30 goals for the Red Wings. He could play with Compher or Dylan Larkin in the top six, which is certainly nothing to scoff at. If Detroit keeps him outside the top six, Sprong has proven he can thrive in that role. Overall, this could be a home run for the Red Wings.

GRADE: A+

Christian Fischer

Contract: 1 year, $1.1M AAV

Much like Sprong, Fischer also didn't receive a qualifying offer ahead of June 30. However, he is a different player than Sprong. While the former Kraken forward is a goal-scorer, Fischer is more of a penalty killer.

That's not to say Fischer can't score, because he certainly can. In fact, he scored 13 goals for the Coyotes this past season. However, he's not being brought in for his goal-scoring. Detroit needs him to play with an edge and kill penalties. On this sort of deal, it's not a bad move from Detroit.

GRADE: B+

Shayne Gostisbehere

Contract: 1 year, $4.1M AAV

The Red Wings traded Filip Hronek back in March, losing a bit of offensive production from the blueline. In signing Gostisbehere, Detroit has likely replaced that offensive production.

Gostisbehere scored 41 points this past season with the Carolina Hurricanes and Arizona Coyotes. He has recorded 30+ points on six occasions. Furthermore, he has scored 40+ points on four occasions.

The veteran blueliner is not a world-beater defensively, but he is solid. He can also play on either the left or right side. The offense is the main selling point, though. If it's there, Detroit will be in a great position. If it isn't, the Red Wings can trade him at the deadline. It's a gamble worth taking, especially on a one-year contract.

GRADE: A-