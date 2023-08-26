The Detroit Red Wings finally signed forward Joe Veleno ahead of the 2023-24 season. Veleno signed a one-year contract to take him off the restricted free agency market. Now, the former first-round pick can focus on proving himself in the NHL this season.

Veleno spoke for the first time following his new contract this week. The 23-year-old forward mentioned that he can now turn his attention toward Detroit's upcoming training camp. ” I have a really clear mind right now in terms of working out and preparing myself for training camp,” Veleno said, via the official Red Wings website.

Veleno is coming off his first full season in the NHL. He played 81 games, scoring nine goals and 20 points. With added depth from free agency, however, the 23-year-old will have to fight for his spot.

Unfortunately, Veleno made headlines for reasons other than his offseason preparations. The Red Wings forward received a suspension from the IIHF for stomping on Winnipeg Jets forward Nino Niederreiter at the IIHF World Championships.

Joe Veleno's focus is forward, though. And he has one major goal he wants to accomplish. The 23-year-old wants to establish himself as a legitimate contributor at the NHL level, beginning with this season.

“I feel really good this summer and even better than I did last year. I have been gaining a lot of experience over the last two years, so I feel confident heading into this season. In terms of expectations, I set the bar high for myself. It's an important year for me,” the Red Wings forward told the team's official website.