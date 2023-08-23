The Detroit Red Wings re-signed restricted free agent forward Joe Veleno to a one-year pact worth $825,000, the team announced on Tuesday.

Veleno spent the entire 2022-23 season in Michigan, setting career highs with nine goals, 11 assists and 20 points over an 81-game slate. It was his first full NHL season after splitting the 2021-22 campaign with the Red Wings and American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins.

A former first-round (No. 30 overall) pick by the Wings in the 2018 NHL Draft, Veleno has totalled 36 points in 152 NHL games throughout his short career. He averaged just under 13 minutes of ice time per contest for Derek Lalonde's team last season.

The Kirkland, Quebec native will become a restricted free agent again next summer after his deal expires, and will be due a qualifying offer of $866,000, according to PuckPedia.

The 23-year-old is notorious for his actions at the 2023 IIHF World Championship back in May. He was suspended for five games after shockingly stomping on the foot of Nino Niederreiter midway through the second period of a round robin game between Canada and Switzerland on May 20.

The dangerous stomp was strongly condemned across social media, and earned Veleno the wrath of the online hockey world.

“This is why fighting in hockey is needed, it discourages ideas like this and helps police the game effectively,” Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane said at the time. “Disgusting play to watch.”

“If you step on someone's foot, you can seriously injure them. This doesn't belong in hockey,” Niederreiter echoed after the contest. “I hope the IIHF does something about it and punishes it. Now it's up to them. It was exceptional and they should do something about it.”

Veleno's suspension kept him out for the rest of the tournament, although Canada defeated Germany to win the gold medal.

“Anytime you get a chance to represent the Maple Leaf for us Canadians, it's a huge honor,” Veleno said after being selected to the team. “It's always a pleasure and anytime I can get that opportunity, more often than not I'll take those tournaments.”

Although Joe Veleno didn't bring any honor to Canada or the Detroit Red Wings, he will look to put it in the past and improve on a career season in Michigan next year.