Tyler Bertuzzi dealt brutal injury update in big early-season blow for Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings were hit with a concerning injury blow on Monday after the team announced that forward Tyler Bertuzzi would be out of commission with an upper-body injury. The Red Wings revealed on Monday that Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana would be unavailable for Monday’s tilt against the Los Angeles Kings, and while Vrana is just day-to-day for personal reasons, Bertuzzi is expected to miss somewhere between 4-6 weeks, meaning he could be out until 2023.

Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body) will be out 4-6 weeks. Jakub Vrana (personal reasons) will be unavailable tonight. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 17, 2022

It’s a big loss for the Red Wings, as Bertuzzi had been a regular fixture on their top line alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. The left winger will miss multiple weeks with the upper body injury, and it’s expected that Dominik Kubalik or Filip Zadina will take his spot in the first line.

Bertuzzi was coming off of a career year in 2021-22, during which he logged 62 points across 68 games. The previous season he was limited to just nine games after undergoing back surgery. He was hoping to get a full season under his belt in 2022-23, but just two games into the campaign, Bertuzzi is already anticipated to miss significant time with a 4-6 week timetable.

Last season, Tyler Bertuzzi ranked second on the team in both goals scored (30) and points (62) finishing just behind Larkin (31 goals, 69 points) in both categories. Not having him patrolling the top line with Raymond and Larkin will be a big blow, and the team will be looking for its offense to step up in his absence.

The seven-year veteran will hope to be back before the calendar flips to 2023, but the Red Wings will have to try to get by without the 27-year-old Bertuzzi for the time being.