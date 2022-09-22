Canada’s pending COVID-19 vaccine decision has major effect on Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi could not play in Canada last season due to his vaccination status. This season, his vaccination status may not matter.

According to a report from The Globe and Mail, the Canadian government is set to drop the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for entry by the end of September. This move would allow Bertuzzi to play games in Canada this upcoming season.

This would be a welcomed change for the Red Wings. Bertuzzi enjoyed a career year last season. He scored 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games last season. He enters the final year of his contract in 2022-23.

“Hopefully that is true,” general manager Steve Yzerman said Wednesday. “That looks like that opens the door to get back to normal to have the ability to play in Canada, which will help us.”

He’s been on our top power play unit, our top six. To lose him for those games is tough. If chance we win more games, we’re more competitive this year, those points are more and more important to us eventually to push for a playoff spot, whether it’s this year or next year or what not,” the Red Wings GM continued.

“And then the likelihood of us playing a team in Canada when we become a playoff team is pretty high. We’re a better team with Tyler Bertuzzi in the lineup. So if that is true, that is good news for us.”

Overall, this is positive news for the Red Wings and their star forward. Bertuzzi being in the lineup always gives them an extra edge against their opponents.

Furthermore, if the Red Wings are out of the playoff picture, this increases his trade value. Canadian teams such as the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks surely covet the forward. The changed vaccination policy would allow Bertuzzi to play home games in Canada.

The Red Wings were the most active team in the league this off-season. However, it seems as if their biggest acquisition may have been on their roster the entire time.