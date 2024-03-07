The Detroit Red Wings look to get back to winning as they face the Arizona Coyotes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Coyotes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Red Wings entered the game sitting at 33-23-6 on the year, and last time out, they faced the Colorado Avalanche. The Wings took a 1-0 lead just 1:48 into the game on a power-play goal by Robby Fabbri, but Cale Makar scored to tie the game. Still, the Wings would strike again with a David Perron goal, but once again, the Avalanche would tie it up on a Nathan MacKinnon goal. In the second, Artturi Lehkonen scored, and then Cale Makar scored twice to complete his hat-trick to make it 5-2. The Avalanche would add two more goals to make it a 7-2 victory.
Meanwhile, the Coyotes will be playing at home on Thursday night. Going into the game against the Wild, they are 25-32-5 on the year. They will host the Wild before hosting the Red Wings the next night.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Red Wings-Coyotes Odds
Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+195)
Moneyline: -120
Arizona Coyotes: +1.5 (-235)
Moneyline: +100
Over: 6.5 (-105)
Under: 6.5 (-115)
How to Watch Red Wings vs. Coyotes
Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN+/NHLPP
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Red Wings sit sixth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.48 goals per game. Dylan Larkin has led the way this year, leading the team in goals and points. He had 26 goals and 28 assists this year, good for 54 total points. Also, Larkin was solid in power play numbers. He had ten goals and 11 assists on the power play, plus he has two shorthanded goals. Still, he will be out in this game with an injury. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat has been solid. He comes in with 23 goals and 31 assists this year for 54 points. He is second on the team in both goals and assists while being second in points. Further, DeBricat has also been solid on the power play with ten goals and eight assists this year.
Third on the team in points and goals this year, while leading the team in assists is Lucas Raymond. Raymond comes in with 17 goals and 34 assists this year, good for 51 points. Further, sitting fourth on the team in goals and fifth in points is Daniel Sprong. Sprong comes in with 16 goals and 23 assists, good for 39 points on the year. Currently, the Red Wings have 13 players with ten or more goals in the year.
The Red Wings sit 11th in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 23.0 percent conversion rate this year. Further, they are 12th on the penalty kill this year, with an 80.4 percent success rate this year.
Alex Lyon is expected to be in goal for this one. Lyon is 18-11-2 on the year with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He has struggled in his last two starts. Lyon has a 5.40 goals against average and a .883 save percentage in his last two games. Lyon has not had a save percentage over .900 in his last four games.
Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the Coyotes game with the Wild on March 7th.
The Coyotes sit 25th in the NHL this year in goals per game with just 2.90 per game. Clayton Keller leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 22 goals and 30 assists in the year, good for 52 total points on the year. He has seven goals and 16 assists on the power play as well. Meanwhile, Lawson Crouse is second on the team in goals. He comes in with 20 goals on the year and 13 assists, good for 33 points. His points total places him fifth on the team.
Sitting second on the team in points is Matias Maccelli. Maccelli comes in with 11 goals and 33 assists on the year, good for 44 points. He has not been solid on the power play though, with just a goal and eight assists there. Nick Schmaltz has been good on the power play, with ten of his 18 goals and nine of his 21 assists coming on the power play. This means nearly half of his 39 points are on the power play.
The Coyotes are 15th in the NHL this year on the power play with a 22.4 percent conversion rate. They are also 26th in the NHL with a 76.3 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.
Connor Ingram is expected to be in the net for the first game of the back-to-back games. This means Karel Vejmelka would be in the goal for the Coyotes. He is 8-15-2 on the year with a 3.53 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. He has won his last two starts, with both games having a save percentage of .915 or better.
Final Red Wings-Coyotes Prediction & Pick
Not only are the Red Wings the better team, the Coyotes will be playing on back-to-back nights. Still, the Red Wings have struggled without Dylan Larkin. The goaltending has not been good as of late, and while the Coyotes are not they can defend well and keep the goal-scoring to a minimum. Still, the Red Wings should get the win in this one.
Final Red Wings-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Red Wings ML (-120)