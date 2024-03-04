The NHL trade deadline is approaching and is on Friday, March 8. Ahead of the deadline, the Detroit Red Wings just got brutal injury news regarding Dylan Larkin as he is now out for approximately two weeks due to a lower-body injury, as the Red Wings account mentions.
‘Per Derek Lalonde, Dylan Larkin will be out approx. 2 weeks with a lower-body injury.'
Larkin suffered the injury in the loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday and was absent from the ice on Monday morning before the injury news came out.
With the Red Wings trying to secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2016, this isn't the news they wanted to hear. On the year, Larkin has 26 goals and 54 points through 55 games played. As of Monday, Detroit is right on top of the Eastern Wild Card race but they are just ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning, so a lot can change over the next few weeks.
It remains to be seen what the Red Wings will do (or not do) at the NHL trade deadline, but Larkin's injury could change their plans. Recently, general manager Steve Yzerman had some interesting comments regarding their plans as well.
Nonetheless, Joe Veleno will likely take over for Larkin for the time being, but the Red Wings losing their top player on offense at this point in the season is not good news. The Red Wings play again on Wednesday as they travel to face the Colorado Avalanche.