The Detroit Red Wings look to stay perfect on their road trip as they visit the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Hurricanes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Red Wings enter the game sitting at 23-16-5 on the year and have won seven of their last ten games overall. Last time out they faced the Florida Panthers. After a scoreless first period, Sam Reinhart scored shorthanded to give the Panthers the lead. While Michael Rasmussen tied the game up, the Panthers would score again to take the 2-1 lead going into the third period. In the third, Robby Fabbri tied the game, leading to overtime. In overtime, Dylan Larkin scored on the power play to give the Red Wings the win.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes enter the game sitting at 24-14-5 on the year. They also come into the game winners of seven of the last ten games. Last time out they faced the Los Angeles Kings. It was a tight game early on. Trevor Moore scored for the Kings to make it 1-0 in the first period, but the Hurricanes would tie the game up in the second period on a Jordan Martinook goal. Still, the third period was a disaster for the Hurricanes. The Kings would score three times in the first 5:20 of the third period. While the Hurricanes got one back, the Kings added an empty net goal as the Hurricanes fell 5-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Hurricanes Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +164

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Wings sit fourth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.55 goals per game. Alex DeBrincat leads the way this year. He comes in with 17 goals and 23 assists this year for 40 points. His goal total is good for second on the team, while his 40 points lead the team this year. He has also been solid on the power play with seven goals and six assists this year. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin comes in with 18 goals and 21 assists this year, good for 39 total points. Larkin leads the team in goals this year. He also is coming in with solid power play numbers. He has Seven goals and ten assists on the power play, plus he has two shorthanded goals.

Third on the team in points this year, and fourth in goals is Lucas Raymond. Raymond comes in with 12 goals and 22 assists this year, good for 34 points. Robby Fabbri sits third on the team in goals this year. He comes in with 13 goals and seven assists this year but has played in just 32 of 44 games this year. Meanwhile, the Red Wings get a lot of help on offense from the blue line. Shayne Gostisbehere comes in with seven goals and 23 assists this year, for 30 points, while Moritz Seider has five goals and 18 assists this year.

The Red Wings sit 16th in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 21.6 percent conversion rate this year. Further, they are 13th on the penalty kill this year, with an 80.8 percent success rate this year.

Alex Lyon will be in goal for the Red Wings in this one. He is 10-4-1 on the year with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. He has been solid in his six starts in January. In the six starts, he has a .927 save percentage and a 2.62 goals-against average. Further, he is 5-0-1 in those games.

Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Hurricanes sit eight in the NHL in goals per game, coming in with 3.42 per contest this year. They are led by Sebastian Aho, who leads the team in points, and assists while being tied for the lead in goals this year. He has 15 goals, 33 assists, and 48 total points. Aho has also been great on the power play, with four goals and 16 assists this year when a man up. Sitting tied for the team lead in goals and second in points this year is Seth Jarvis. Jarvis comes in with 15 goals and 18 assists on the year, good for 33 points. He has eight goals on the power play, which is the most on the team, while also having two assists.

Sitting just behind Jarvis in goals is Teuvo Teravainen. Teravainen has 14 goals, but just 11 assists this year for his 25 points. Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov has been solid this year. Svechnikov comes in with 10 goals and 18 assists this year, good for 28 total points. Fourth on the team in points is Michael Bunting. He comes in with nine goals this year and 18 assists, good for 27 points. Rounding out the top scorers is Martin Necas and Stefan Noesen. Necas comes into the game with nine goals and 17 assists, while Noesen has 11 goals and 15 assists, both tied with 26 points.

The Hurricanes are fourth in the NHL this year on the power play. They come in with a conversion rate of 27.2 percent and 40 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they are seventh in the NHL when a man is down this year, sitting with an 83.7 percent success rate.

The Hurricanes are expected to start Antti Raanta with the injury to Pyotr Kochetkov. Raanta comes into the game sitting at 9-6-2 on the year with a 3.28 goals-against average and a .869 save percentage. Raantas has been solid in January so far. He has a .921 save percentage and a 2.12 goals against average in four appearances. Further, he is 2-1-1 so far this month.

Final Red Wings-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been solid as of late. They have both won seven of their last ten games overall. Further, both goalies are playing similarly as of late, with Lyon being slightly better. The offense is better for the Red Wings, but the Hurricanes have a solid offense. The Hurricanes have not been the best in the NHL on the defensive end, but they have been better than the Red Wings. Overall, this is shaping up to be a close game. Take the extra goal with the Red Wings.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Red Wings-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Red Wings +1.5 (-146)