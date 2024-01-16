The Detroit Red Wings look to continue their hot streak as they face the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Red Wings come into the game sitting at 22-16-5 on the year, good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division. They have won five of their last six, and last time out they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a scoreless first period, the Maple Leafs got on the board first with a goal from Pontus Holmberg. Still, Dylan Larkin would tie the game up, but the Maple Leafs would retake the lead before the end of the period. In the third, the Red Wings took over. Daniel Sprong tied it, then Andrew Copp gave the Wings the lead. They would add an empty net goal on the way to a 4-2 victory.

Meanwhile, the Panthers come into the game sitting at 27-13-3 on the year, which is good for second in the Atlantic Division. After a nine-game winning streak, they have now lost two in a row. Last time it was against the Anaheim Ducks. The Panthers scored in the first period on Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart's goals, but Alex Kilhorn scored with just four seconds left in the first period to make it 2-1. The Ducks tied it up on a shorthanded goal, but Carter Verhaeghe scored shorthanded and Bennett got his second of the day to make it 4-2. The Ducks would make it a one-goal game before the end of the period though, and then tie it up in the third. This would force overtime, where the Ducks would score to take the win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Panthers Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +168

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Wings sit fourth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.56 goals per game. Alex DeBrincat leads the way this year. He comes in with 17 goals and 23 assists this year for 40 points. His goal total sits tied for the most on the team, while his 40 points lead the team this year. He has also been solid on the power play with seven goals and six assists this year. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin comes in with 17 goals and 21 assists this year, good for 38 total points. He also is coming in with solid power play numbers. he has six goals and ten assists on the power play, plus he has two shorthanded goals.

Thir on the team in points this year, and tied for third in goals is Lucas Raymond. Raymond comes in with 12 goals and 22 assists this year, good for 34 points. He is tied in goals with Robby Fabbri. Fabbri comes in with 12 goals and seven assists this year but has played in just 31 of 43 games this year. Meanwhile, the Red Wings get a lot of help on offense from the blue line. Shayne Gostisbehere comes in with seven goals and 22 assists this year, for 29 points, while Moritz Seider has five goals and 18 assists this year.

The Red Wings sit 14th in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 21.4 percent conversion rate this year. Further, they are 13th on the penalty kill this year, with an 80.6 percent success rate this year.

Alex Lyon is scheduled to be in goal for the Red Wings in this game. He is 9-4-1 on the year with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. He has been solid in his five starts in January. In the five starts, he has a .924 save percentage and a 2.74 goals-against average. Further, he is 4-0-1 in those games.

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers sit 16th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 3.16 per game. Sam Reinhart leads the way this year in goals and points. He has 32 goals on the year, good for second in the NHL. Reinhart also comes in with 23 assists to give him 55 points. He has also been amazing on the power play this year, with 16 goals on the power play and four assists. Reinhart also has two shorthanded goals this year. Meanwhile, Carter Verhaghe is second on the team in goals this year, while sitting third in total points. He has 23 goals this year with 20 assists for 43 total points. He also is second on the team in power-play goals, coming in with six of them.

Aleksander Barkov sits second on the team in points this year, leading the team in assists. He has 11 goals on the year, with 35 assists. He has been a big part of the power play as well, sitting with one goal and 14 assists on the power play this season. Also contributing well is Matthew Tkachuk. He comes in with 12 goals this year, but 30 assists on the season, making him one of four guys on the team with 40 or more points.

The Panthers sit 14th in the NHL this year in power play conversion. They have converted 23.1 percent of their chances, with 33 power-play goals. Meanwhile, on the penalty kill, they are fourth in the NHL with an 84.8 percent success rate.

Sergei Bobrovsky is scheduled to be in goal for the Panthers. He is 21-10-1 on the year with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Bobrovsky is ninth in the NHL in goals against average this year and last time out had a seven-game winning streak broken. He gave up three goals on just 21 shots, tasking the loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Final Red Wings-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Panthers have been solid as of late but just lost a big game on Monday. They were leading the Ducks with ease but allowed them to come back and tie the game, then win in overtime. This has been an issue for the Panthers at are time. While they did have a nice winning streak, this could be a situation in which it is a close game. The Red Wings have been solid on defense as of late, and Alex Lyon has been solid. Take the Red Wings to cover in this one.

Final Red Wings-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Red Wings +1.5 (-140)