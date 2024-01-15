Mitch Marner etched his name in Maple Leafs history.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to snap a two-game losing skid in front of their home fans on Sunday night. Star forward Mitch Marner has done his part, scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings. In the process, one of Toronto's “Core Four” players has made a bit of franchise history.

Marner became the seventh player to score 600 points as a member of the Maple Leafs. And he only needed 548 games to do it. That makes him the fastest player in franchise history to score 600 points with the team.

The previous mark was held by Toronto legend Darryl Sittler. The Hockey Hall of Famer needed 584 games to record 600 points in his career with the team. Overall, Sittler scored 389 goals and 916 points across 12 seasons as a member of the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs, Mitch Marner looking to defeat Red Wings

Toronto and Detroit played to a scoreless first period on Sunday night. In the second period, however, the home team struck first. Pontus Homberg opened the scoring just 32 seconds into the middle frame. The goal marked just his second of the season.

Later in the second, however, the Winged Wheel stormed back. David Perron found captain Dylan Larkin with some open space, and the Red Wings captain didn't miss. His 17th goal of the season tied the game 1-1. Marner's goal sent the Maple Leafs into the locker room with the lead, though.

In the third period, the Red Wings once again tied the game. Veteran winger Daniel Sprong scored his 11th of the season to draw the game level once again. As of this writing, both teams remained tied 2-2 in the third period.

Mitch Marner has certainly had an incredible career to this point. And it'll certainly be interesting to see just how far the 26-year-old can go with the rest of his NHL career ahead of him.