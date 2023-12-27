The Red Wings visit the Minnesota Wild as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Detroit Red Wings go on the road to take on the Minnesota Wild as the NHL season ends their holiday break Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Wild prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Red Wings started the season well, but have since been just okay. They have lost eight of their last 10 games, and have accumulated just five points in those games. The Red Wings have already faced the Wild this season. In that game, the Red Wings were able to skate away with a 4-1 victory. David Perron netted two goals in the win while Dylan Larkin and Shayne Gostisbehere lit the lamp, as well.

The Wild are 15-13-4 on the season, and they have won their last three games. In their loss against the Red Wings, Joel Eriksson Ek was the lone goal scorer. Filip Gustavsson was the starter in goal for the Wild in the loss. He allowed three goals on 22 shots against him. Seven of his saves came on the powerplay. Since that loss, the Wild have been playing much better, and they will look to continue their win streak.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Wild Odds

Detroit Red Wings: ML (+115)

Minnesota Wild: ML (-138)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win

Despite their struggles, the Red Wings are the fourth-highest scoring team per game this season with 3.53. With that, the Red Wings have the third-best shot percentage in the NHL, behind only the Dallas Stars and Vancouver Canucks. The Red Wings were able to put up four goals in their first matchup, and they will have to be just as good in this one. If they can do that, they will win this game.

The Red Wings have scored four or more goals in 19 of their 34 games this season. In those games, the Red wings have a record of 16-0-3. The Red Wings getting to that four-goal mark is going to be key for them. If they can net four goals, they will win this game.

Why The Wild Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wild are on a three-game win streak, and they have won seven of their last 10 games. In those games, the Wild have not scored to much, but their play in net has been outstanding. Minnesota has allowed just 2.3 goals per game in their last 10 games. If the Wild can continue to play well in net, they should be able to win this game.

When the Wild allow three goals or less, they have a record of 13-3-2 this season. Gustavsson is expected to be the starter for the Wild, and he is pretty good. He allows just 2.90 goals per game this season, and he needs to be just as good in this one. If he can hold the Red Wings to three goals or less, the Wild will win this game.

Final Red Wings-Wild Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be close, but one team is playing well while the other is struggling. Because of this, I am going to take the Wild to win this game, and stick with the moneyline rather than the spread.

Final Red Wings-Wild Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (-138), Under 6.5 (-122)