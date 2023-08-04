The details behind Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's divorce have been revealed. Both Witherspoon and Toth will share custody of their 10-year-old son Tennessee according to documents obtained by US Weekly on Thursday (Aug. 3).

The parents will evenly split their son's expenses. Neither Witherspoon nor Toth will pay child support or spousal support due to the former couple making more than $100,000.

As for property, they have been divided according to various trusts in place. The furniture, art, and other household items of value have also been split. Cars and bank accounts have been kept separate. All of their other personal and business assets are under an NDA.

Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Toth and the “Morning Show” actress have decided to “dismiss the need for a parenting seminar since they were able to come to an amicable agreement.:

The couple announced their divorce in a joint statement on Instagram back in March after nearly 12 years of marriage.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Witherspoon and Toth wrote. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

They continued: “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The “Legally Blonde” actress spoke out about her divorce last month for the first time.

“To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening,” she said in an interview Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It’s a vulnerable time for me.”

Toth has not publicly spoken out about the divorce at the time of this writing.