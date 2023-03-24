Actress Reese Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, have announced their decision to end their marriage after nearly 12 years together. The couple, who share a son named Tennessee James, made the announcement via a joint statement posted on Witherspoon’s Instagram account on Friday, just days before their wedding anniversary.

The statement expressed that the couple had “made the difficult decision to divorce” and that they were moving forward with “deep love, kindness, and mutual respect” for one another. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth also emphasized that their top priority was the well-being of their family, including their son, and that they were committed to co-parenting.

Witherspoon, who turned 47 on Wednesday, is also a mother to two children from her previous marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she split in 2008. The former couple shares daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.

The decision to divorce was amicable and Witherspoon and Toth will remain good friends, a source close to the couple revealed to PEOPLE. They also emphasized their commitment to their entire family and making the transition as smooth as possible for everyone involved.

Witherspoon and Toth first announced their engagement in December 2010 and were married three months later in a private ceremony on Witherspoon’s ranch in California. Throughout their relationship, the couple has been known for their affectionate public displays of affection and supportive attitudes towards one another’s careers.

The joint statement ended by thanking everyone for respecting their family’s privacy during this difficult time. Fans and supporters of the couple have been sending messages of love and support on social media, with many expressing sadness at the news of their separation.