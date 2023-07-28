As the highly anticipated 2023 NFL season draws near, fantasy football enthusiasts are gearing up to make their picks and assemble winning teams. One player generating a whirlwind of buzz in the fantasy football community is Rhamondre Stevenson, the New England Patriots electrifying running back. After a sensational breakout season in 2022, and with Damien Harris no longer part of the Patriots' roster, many experts are convinced that Stevenson is poised to reach even greater heights in 2023. In this in-depth analysis, we delve into Stevenson's fantasy football prospects for the upcoming season and explore why he is touted as a top pick for fantasy owners.

Stevenson's Performance in 2022

Rhamondre Stevenson had an awe-inspiring sophomore campaign in 2022. He amassed over 1,400 total yards, scoring six touchdowns, and exhibiting his versatility by catching an impressive 69 of 88 targets. Notably, he ranked as a top-12 fantasy running back in seven games and secured a top-24 spot in 11 games. His outstanding performance was all the more remarkable given his status as a fourth-round pick. Absolutely no one expected him to make such a significant impact in his rookie season.

Fantasy 2023 Outlook

With Damien Harris now donning the colors of the Buffalo Bills, Rhamondre Stevenson will step into an even more prominent role in the Patriots' offensive strategy for the 2023 season. His competition for touches is relatively limited. James Robinson, Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris, and Pierre Strong Jr. will all serve as backup running backs. Optimistic projections anticipate Stevenson receiving over 250 carries while continuing to contribute significantly in the passing game. Adding to the excitement is the expected improvement of the Patriots' offense under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. All these factors combined make Stevenson a highly alluring option for fantasy football owners.

Having already enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, Stevenson stands to shine even brighter this year. Fantasy football gurus are advocating for drafting Stevenson as a top-10 Fantasy running back. He may even possibly go as early as the end of Round 2 in all leagues. His statistics from last season demonstrate his prowess, having averaged an impressive 13.8 PPR points per game.

Nevertheless, Stevenson should outperform himself this year, given his anticipated increased workload and a more potent Patriots offense. His overall potential and projected role make him the Patriots' standout offensive player for the upcoming season.

Rhamondre Stevenson with the BIG touchdown run. Great blocking as well. Patriots take the lead. 🔥

pic.twitter.com/Zvw5XYPUgO — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) October 16, 2022

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Expert Opinions

Respected experts in the fantasy football realm share a unanimous sentiment that Rhamondre Stevenson should be great in the 2023 season. Some have positioned him as the RB10 and the 26th overall pick. That's an indicator of his soaring value among fantasy owners. A few have gone even further, recommending Stevenson as a top-10 fantasy running back. As such, he potentially warrants a selection as early as the end of Round 2 in all leagues. There have also been those contemplating the possibility of Stevenson being a top-five fantasy running back in the upcoming season. The consensus among experts is clear: Stevenson is a player to keep a keen eye on for the 2023 fantasy football season.

Comparing Stevenson's prospects with his contemporaries, the experts unanimously endorse him as a top-10 fantasy running back. His path to fantasy football stardom seems unencumbered, as he assumes a more pivotal role in the Patriots' offense. Again, his 2022 campaign statistics speak volumes about his capability despite being part of the 16th-highest-scoring offense. FanDuel even places him in a tier alongside standout talents like Breece Hall and Najee Harris. That's just beneath the elite running backs due to minor concerns. Overall, Stevenson's fantasy value is soaring, establishing him as a top pick for discerning fantasy football owners in the upcoming season.

Team Outlook

The 2023-24 NFL season promises to be a thrilling one for the New England Patriots. Under the new leadership of offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, the Patriots offense should undergo a significant transformation. They are brimming with potential for improvement. Central to the team's anticipated success is Rhamondre Stevenson. Of course, he should play a pivotal role in the Patriots' quest for glory. Stevenson's significance in the Patriots' offensive schemes should expand in 2023. As Stevenson's fantasy football outlook reaches new heights, his fortunes will correlate with the Patriots' performance as a team. A successful Patriots campaign bodes well for Stevenson's breakout season. This would further fuel excitement among fantasy football enthusiasts everywhere.

Looking Ahead

Rhamondre Stevenson's rise in the 2022 season has firmly positioned him as a top contender for fantasy football owners in 2023. We should see him add another layer of dynamism to his gameplay. Experts are unanimous in their praise for Stevenson. They have touted him as a breakout fantasy running back for the upcoming season. Again, some have even said he could have a top-five finish. Stevenson should undoubtedly feature prominently on your radar. That's if you're on the lookout for a running back with immense upside and potential for explosive performance. As the 2023 NFL season unfolds, all eyes will be on Stevenson as he continues his quest to dominate the fantasy football landscape.