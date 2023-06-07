The Damien Harris era with the New England Patriots is officially over. This is after the 26-year-old packed his bags and decided to sign with the Buffalo Bills to join Josh Allen and Co. via free agency. His departure has left a gaping hole in New England's offense and it's one that Rhamondre Stevenson is more than willing to fill.

At this point, it's going to be Stevenson who's going to be taking over the RB1 role with the Patriots. The team has some big expectations from Oklahoma standout, and for his part, it is clear that Stevenson is happy to take on the pressure:

“Damien’s out of here now, so I’m kind of the guy,” Stevenson said after Tuesday’s OTA, via Chris Mason of Mass Live. “Just trying to make sure I’m ready for the end of the season this year… Taking care of my body, just trying to be proactive.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There's no denying that Rhamondre Stevenson is a very talented running back. However, even the 25-year-old himself knows that one of the biggest challenges he is set to face this coming season is staying healthy:

“It’s just a long season,” Stevenson said. “You just have to mentally prepare for that long season. That’s the best you can do, just mentally prepare. Know it’s a 17-game season. You’ve gotta after it.”

A lot will be riding for Stevenson this coming season as he looks to prove that he's worthy and capable of fulfilling the major responsibility that he's been handed. This man is clearly not short in confidence, and based on what we've seen from him in his first two years in the league, this could be a big campaign ahead for Rhamondre Stevenson.