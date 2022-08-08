Ric Flair is at it again, now with an ex-WWE performer in Puerto Rico

When Ric Flair took the ring with Andrade El Idolo for a 25-minute match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, it felt like the end of an era in the journey that began in Jim Crockett Promotion, progressed in WCW and then WWE before ultimately ending in TNA with a whimper, not a roar. Goodness, the match was quite literally billed as “Ric Flair’s Last Match” and featured more than a few tributes both inside the ring and out that left fans with a sense of finality; a finality coffin dropped into the ground Darby Allin-style when Flair couldn’t even rise to his feet for the final segment of the match.

… and yet, Flair hasn’t gone away, not really anyway. Sure, he hasn’t wrestled again, which, all things considered, is a very good thing, but the 73-year-old WWE Hall of Famer has remained very active online, active in the promotional game, and even active at wrestling events, as he returned ringside not one week later when his son-in-law flew down to Puerto Rico for a match against “The Caribbean Bad Apple” in his home promotion of World Wrestling Council for their 49th Anniversary show.

Alright, cool, Flair’s had his fun and will now go back to stylin’ and profilin’ as his son-in-law’s hand’s off manager; what could go wrong?

Ric Flair can’t stay out of trouble, even as a manager.

Alright, so now that Ric Flair’s in-ring days are done, he’s going to settle into a less-involved role as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, right? Like sure, he’ll still make it out to matches, put on his snazziest blazer and freshest pair of alligator loafers like only “The Nature Boy” can – probably should – but he won’t be, like, taking bumps or throwing down with opposing managers, other wrestlers, or even fans from the crowd, right?

It Went Down Last Night In Puerto Rico! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/4nM1NpaEIE — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 7, 2022

Oh Ric, why can’t you just take it easy?

According to Fightful, Flair did his usual responsibilities at his first match post-final match, walking Andrade to the ring, accepting the applause of the crowd, the whole nine yards, before Natch got a little too full of himself and tried to interfere with his son-in-law’s opponent Carlito, who you may recall from his WWE days. This, understandably, drew the ire of Eddie Colon, who is both the father of Carlito and Carlos Colon and also a former in-ring foe of Flair, who marched out from the back, got into a heated exchange, and ultimately entered into a minor outside-the-ring brawl between two retirement-aged men.

*sigh* again, the punches are clearly fake, but this is a man who believably scared tens of thousands of people with a fake heart attack spot because folks genuinely feared that he might have actually had a heart attack – no one wants to see a 73 man die at ringside.

At this point, Ric Flair is who he is; he got into the ring in his first match as a manager post-WWE, where he delivered a few chops onto Kenny Omega alongside Andrade, and anytime he walks down to the ring with the proponent of “Tranquilo”-style, usually while Charlotte Flair watches along from the backstage area, he’s inevitably going to have some sort of spot that directly places the spotlight on his bleached blonde hair even for a few moments. With his wrestling journey much closer to its end than the beginning, why not appreciate what he brings to the table while fans collectively can? If he’s having a good time, who really loses?