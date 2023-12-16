Dillon Brooks is just happy to be back in the place he once called home.

The NBA has had its share of villains over the years. It's been part of basketball culture for as long as one can remember. Take Dillon Brooks for example. The Houston Rockets guard is known for his on-court antics, along with the eye-raising comments he makes off it. He gained notoriety particularly last year while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies. Asked how it feels to go against his old team as a visitor, Brooks had quite a wholesome answer, for a change.

“Happy to be back, seeing things I saw for 7 years, seeing new things get built up which is great for Memphis. Got to sleep in my house, I miss the city,” Brooks said, via Action News 5's Matt Infield.

Before signing with the Rockets during the recent offseason, Brooks spent six years with the Grizzlies, where he was known as a defensive specialist. He's made a name for himself by getting on the nerves of some of the league's top players, doing his best to throw them off their game. From that scuffle with Donovan Mitchell to his war of words with Klay Thompson, perhaps Brooks' most head-turning moment as a villain came in last year's playoffs. After a Game 2 win against the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs, the outspoken Canadian drew the ire of the Lakers faithful when he labeled LeBron James as “old.”

Safe to say, Brooks is having a more colorful season this year with the Rockets than his former teammates in Memphis. Houston is having one of its best seasons in recent years. With a winning record, the Rockets are eighth in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies continue to struggle. Brooks currently averages 13.2 points and 3.5 rebounds a contest in 21 games played for Houston.

A lot of fans may despise him, but one thing is for sure: a personality like Dillon Brooks makes the game more entertaining to watch. And he probably doesn't care what people think. He blocks out all the noise and continues to make his own — like a true villain does.