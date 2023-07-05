One could argue that Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of all time. As a matter of fact, in terms of career earnings, the 47-year-old stands out as the most profitable golfers in the history of the sport. Well, in case you were wondering, Woods' $157.3 million career earnings (per Spotrac), is actually almost the same amount Fred VanVleet will earn with the Houston Rockets for the next three years.

As NBA free agency opened, the Rockets made quite a splash by securing VanVleet to a max contract worth $128.5 million. If you think about it, that's still $30 million less than Tiger Woods' earnings. However, you have to consider the fact that the golf icon accumulated this amount throughout his 27-year career. VanVleet, on the other hand, will earn close to $130 million dollars, or roughly 82% of Tiger's total career earnings in THREE YEARS.

Just catching up on some NBA free agency nuggets, and it appears that Fred VanVleet will make $20 million more over the next three years than Tiger Woods made on the PGA Tour in his career. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The above tweet might not be 100% accurate but the fact of the matter is, VanVleet's new three-year deal with the Rockets blows Tiger Woods' career earnings out of the water. Considering how Woods is seen by many as the GOAT, does this also mean that FVV is also in contention for the greatest basketball player of all time? I guess I'll leave you guys to answer that question.

One thing you can say for sure, however, is that Fred VanVleet just got the bag. The Rockets really, really wanted him on their team, and they decided to pay an exorbitant amount of money to make sure this was going to be the case.