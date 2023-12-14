Tari Eason wanted to have a bit of fun with Jabari Smith Jr. after the Rockets' win vs. the Grizzlies that moves them to 12-9 on the season.

The Houston Rockets may not have convinced pundits that they were ready to take the next step into becoming playoff contenders with their offseason moves, but their play during the 2023-24 season certainly has. On Wednesday night, thanks to two Rockets draft picks from the class of 2022, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, they were able to secure a 117-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, moving to 12-9 on the season.

Smith, in particular, has gone under the radar this season, perhaps as a result of the breakout of Rockets frontcourt mate Alperen Sengun. But it's clear that the third overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft is improving by the day, even if it hasn't received much fanfare. Not only did he put up a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Grizzlies, he did so as well on efficient fashion, making seven of his 10 shots while contributing on the defensive end.

After the game, the Rockets were clearly in good spirits. In fact, Tari Eason wanted to have a bit of fun with Jabari Smith Jr. in the latter's postgame session with reporters, with the former posing as a reporter to ask Smith if he was on his “bully” this season.

“I've seen you get to the paint these past few games. You know, unlike I've ever really seen you before. Would you say you're on your bully this season?” Eason asked.

“Do I have to answer this?” Smith asked with a huge smile plastered on his face. “Yeah, I'm on my bully. Yeah.”

Per Space City Home Network, via ClutchPoints Twitter (X):

Rockets forward Tari Eason posed as a reporter to ask Jabari Smith Jr. a question 😅 Eason: “Would you say you’re on your bully this season?” Smith: “Do I have to answer this?” 🤣 (via @SpaceCityHN)pic.twitter.com/OqYsjRKrf9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2023

Jabari Smith Jr., especially during his rookie season, had a tendency to settle for jumpshots, so to see him take half of his shots inside the restricted area is a good sign for the Rockets moving forward.

Smith, however, wasn't alone in being in his bully on Wednesday night against the Grizzlies. Tari Eason was too. Eason took 11 shots in the paint and made seven of them en route to an impressive 25-point, 14-rebound night off the bench.

With the youngsters improving to this extent, better things are yet to come for the 12-9 Rockets, especially if Smith and Eason influence Jalen Green to get on his bully as well.