The Houston Rockets have quickly become an up-and-coming team in the NBA. Jabari Smith Jr. revealed a reason as to why.

The newly retooled Houston Rockets are 6-3 on the young NBA season and turning heads as one of the most exciting and talented young teams in the league. Coach Ime Udoka is helping to shift the perspective of fans on the Rockets in leading them forward despite their youth.

The All-Star Game merits of Alperen Sengun have been debated recently, with comparisons to Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid in the Player Efficiency Ratings revealed. Promising rookie Amen Thompson hasn't played since November 1 for the Rockets, but the tea leaves have shown the potential of a return sometime soon for Houston.

Smith Jr. Shares Rockets' Formula for Success

On Tuesday, NBA reporter Salman Ali spoke to Rockets star Jabari Smith Jr. about the team's culture and structure following the hiring of Udoka. He said that the Rockets' culture is more about discipline now, and it has been beneficial in the early going.

“It’s not as much looseness. I would say it’s a lot more strict. It’s a lot more structured. Accountability – a lot more of that,” Smith Jr. says in the video below.

Jabari Smith says Ime Udoka has made the Rockets culture a lot more competitive than it was last year under Stephen Silas (via @RunItBackFDTV). “It’s not as much looseness. I would say it’s a lot more strict. It’s a lot more structured. Accountability – a lot more of that.” pic.twitter.com/39ku8mYC5R — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) November 14, 2023

“What he didn’t say is it’s impossible to win with any coach when the rebuild goes that deep,” one fan said in response.

“Ask Pop who lost as much with older players and more of them. Quit playing like that’s so hard to figure out.”

Rockets Schedule Heats Up in November

Udoka's team is set to take on the Clippers, Lakers, Warriors, Grizzlies and Nuggets in its next five games, part of a challenging schedule that could determine how far the team still has to go in order to become a contender in the Western Conference this season.