A National League showdown will be in the works on this Tuesday in America's Dairyland as the Colorado Rockies visit the Milwaukee Brewers. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Rockies-Brewers prediction and pick will be revealed.

Fresh off of being on the wrong end of things in a 12-1 beatdown on Monday, the Rockies will try to bounce back with any pride that they have left. Losers in eight of their last twelve games overall, Colorado remains as one of the worst teams in the National League and are spiraling out of control in the last couple of months of the season. Regardless, the Rockies will try to feel a little bit better about themselves when they send former NL Cy Young finalist in Kyle Freeland to the bump who is a scuffling 4-12 to go along with a 4.86 ERA thus far in 2023.

Unlike Colorado, it is the Milwaukee Brewers who are playing meaningful baseball down the stretch as they could use every win they can get in an ultra-competitive NL Central division. As it stands, the Brewers' 61-53 overall record us good enough for a 1.5-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the top spot. Getting the starting nod in this one in front of the home crowd will be the veteran Wade Miley who has undergone a very successful season with a 6-2 record and a 3.01 ERA in 14 total starts.

Here are the Rockies-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Brewers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-111)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Brewers

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

There's the good, the bad, the ugly, and then the Colorado Rockies. Believe it or not, the Rockies have never lost at least 100 games in their 30-year franchise history, but if they continue to put out efforts like the one they gave on Monday that resulted in an eleven-run loss, then the ‘Rox will be well on their way.

Not only is their pitching staff ranked as one of the league's worst, but the Rockies certainly didn't get any better when they were forced to deal OF Randal Grichuk and 1B C.J. Cron to the Angels for some minor league arms. At the surface level, this is a slightly below-average hitting squad and the losses of two solid veteran presences in the lineup means that Colorado has to rely on some of their young guns to come up clutch when it matters most.

Alas, be on the lookout for names like shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and outfielder Nolan Jones to continue to make some noise. With Tovar's ability to spray hits anywhere on the field combined with Jones' raw pole power, the Rockies will need to bank on some game-changing swings from these two youngsters to have a chance at covering.

Of course, can the southpaw himself in Kyle Freeland turn back the clock to 2018 and put together a masterful outing? With yet another shaky year under his belt since taking the league by storm a few seasons ago in which he was among baseball's best, the Colorado native could be the sole reason on whether the Rockies have a chance at covering the spread or not.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, it is around this time of the year when the importance of games for teams like the Brewers that are in the midst of a playoff race are magnified tenfold. After having a grip on the NL Central throne for a good majority of the season, Milwaukee now faces a bit of pressure to hold on to the division lead for dear life with multiple teams breathing down their necks. Alas, with the Reds and resurgent Cubs playing splendid baseball, Milwaukee's room for error is extremely minuscule.

Clearly, the one thing that has brought the Brewers to this point has been their ability to pitch circles around opposing hitters. In fact, for years now, Milwaukee has prided themselves on a strong starting staff and bullpen that has quickly become one of the top units in all of baseball. On paper, the Brew Crew possess a fairly solid 4.02 team ERA in 2023 in addition to their sixth most quality starts by starters and the fourth-best WHIP and BAA. With how up and down the hitting statistics have been this year, it only makes sense that the arms of the Brewers will be why they cover the spread in back-to-back matchups with the Rockies.

Indeed, it is important to keep in mind that Miley is 9-3 all-time versus Colorado in his career and has usually had great success in limiting the Rockies on offense.

Final Rockies-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This one is going to come down to Freeland versus Miley. With Freeland going 0-8 in his last 12 starts dating back to May 14 and the Brewers just being a better team on paper, side with Milwaukee in this NL clash.

Final Rockies-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-108)