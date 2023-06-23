The Kansas City Royals (21-54) visit the Tampa Bay Rays (52-26) for the second of their four-game series. First pitch commences Friday at 6:40 p.m. ET. Kansas City jumped out to an early series lead thanks to their 6-5 win in yesterday's opener. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Rays prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Royals-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Rays Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (+108)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-130)

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How To Watch Royals vs. Rays

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Kansas City has cemented itself as one of the worst teams in baseball – going 7-21 in April, 10-17 in May, and now 4-15 in June. Considering the Royals haven't won a series since the middle of May, it seems farfetched they'd be able to compete with the best team in baseball. However, they did more than compete in yesterday's opener – taking the game 6-5 thanks to an MJ Melendez infield single in the top of the ninth. Still, Kansas City likely needs a miracle if they want to continue covering against Tampa Bay given their abysmal cover rate.

Righty Zack Greinke (1-7) makes his 16th start of the season. Through 15 starts. Greinke owns a 4.81 ERA – his worst ERA since 2005. Although his xERA is even higher at 5.02, his WHIP has dropped to 1.17 after it was up to 1.34 last season. Additionally, his strikeout rate has climbed back to 18.4% this season – his highest since 2020. Coupled with a 99th percentile, 3.2% walk rate, and the 39-year-old certainly has something left in the tank. He looked to be turning things around after a stellar month of May but has since regressed and allowed 12 runs over his last three starts. Although the Rays perform worse against righties compared to lefties, they still boast the best record in the majors and thus spell a difficult matchup for Greinke.

Despite an 0-4 performance in yesterday's opener, star infielder Bobby Witt Jr. has been heating up as the season's progressed. The 23-year-old phenom hit just .226 in April and .234 in May but is up to .288 thus far in June. Another Royal to keep an eye on is Maikel Garcia. The 23-year-old was solid in his first month upon being called up – batting .262 in May. He's taken off in June, however, where he owns a .318 average to go along with six steals. Three of those steals came in yesterday's opener – something that could prove critical for Kansas City's chances of covering tonight.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Tampa Bay has the best record in baseball by four full games but even that wasn't enough to stave off the lowly Royals in yesterday's opener. Despite the loss, the Rays have still been solid this month with a 12-8 record. Although they most recently split series with the Orioles and Athletics and dropped two of three against the Padres, Tampa Bay still boasts one of the best all-around teams in baseball. They will notably be without star shortstop Wander Franco tonight but given their depth of hitters, the Rays should have more than enough in the tank to cover against the second-worst team in the league.

Righty Zach Eflin (8-3) makes his 14th start of the season tonight. The 29-year-old has had a breakout season for baseball's best team thanks to his 3.26 ERA and 1.00 WHIP. The fit with Tampa Bay has been a match made in heaven thus far. He's done an excellent job limiting hard contact – sitting in the 80th percentile in Average Exit Velocity and the 59th in Hard Hit Rate. Coupled with a 96th percentile walk rate and stellar xBA and xSLG numbers, Eflin has been, by any definition, an ace in 2023. The righty is coming off a stellar start against the Padres in which he allowed just two runs in 6.0 innings of work. Considering the Royals hold the third-lowest wOBA in baseball, expect another dominant showing from Eflin tonight.

With Franco out, looks for corner infielder Yandy Diaz to step up tonight. Diaz has enjoyed a breakout year in 2023 and that has continued into June. Although he's still looking for his first homer of the month, his .306 average has established him as a premier hitter on baseball's best ream. Outfielder Manuel Margot could be a major X-factor tonight given his recent play and familiarity with Greinke. In addition to batting .300 this month, Margot owns a 1.076 OPS in 21 career at-bats against Greinke.

Final Royals-Rays Prediction & Pick

Although the Royals upset the Rays in yesterday's opener, that's likely the only win they'll be getting this weekend.

Final Royals-Rays Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 (-130)