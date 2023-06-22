Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is having a fantastic season, but that hasn't stopped skipper Kevin Cash from reprimanding him for inappropriate behavior.

Cash announced Thursday that Franco will be benched for the next two games at the very least for clubhouse issues.

Via Marc Topkin:

“Cash says Franco not in lineup tonight and at least Friday stemming from way he handles his frustrations and not being a better teammate. Cash also stressed Franco “is a good kid” and they will work with him to improve.”

“Over the course of this season, there's been probably multiple times that the way he has handled his frustrations has not been the way that we ask our players to uphold being the best teammate.”

It sounds like Franco is letting his emotions get the best of him as of late and it's resulted in a tantrum or two in the dugout. After all, he is just 22 years old. That being said, the infielder is an integral piece of this Tampa Bay roster and has to do his best to stay cool-headed, even when things aren't going his way.

In 2023, Wander Franco is hitting .287 with eight homers and 34 RBI in 72 contests. He also swiped 24 bags and posted a .978 fielding percentage at SS. Franco is a true five-tool player.

The Rays begin a four-game set with the lowly Kansas City Royals on Thursday, which means Franco will return on Saturday at the earliest. Tampa should be fine without him though considering how atrocious KC truly is this season.

Hopefully, Franco learns from his mistakes.