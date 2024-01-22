At least one team reportedly interested in hiring Bill Belichick doesn't even have a head coaching vacancy at the moment.

Recently, shockwaves were sent throughout the entire NFL landscape when it was announced that former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would be departing the franchise after his legendary run with the organization, establishing the team as a juggernaut with Tom Brady at quarterback. In the weeks since, Belichick has been the subject of immense speculation on where he might take his talents next following his dynastic run in New England.

There are reportedly multiple organizations interested in Belichick's services, including apparently some who don't even have an opening at that position at the present moment.

“Multiple teams are quietly considering a potential run at Belichick. At least one currently has a head-coaching vacancy. At least one currently does not,” reported Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

Florio also floated the Atlanta Falcons as a potential destination for Belichick.

“Many in league circles believe Belichick is the frontrunner for the Falcons job. The Falcons regard the situation otherwise. As they continue to conduct interviews, they have no frontrunner, yet,” reported Florio.

Of course, it was Belichick and Brady who destroyed the soul of Falcons fans everywhere when they engineered a 25-point comeback against the franchise and helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl in the 2016-17 season. The Falcons franchise hasn't been able to find its footing in the years since, while Belichick has seen his own success with the Patriots decline following Brady's departure from the team.

In any case, don't expect the rumors swirling around Belichick to quiet down any time soon.