Rob Gronkowski has tremendous faith in Bill Belichick post-Patriots

As far as some pundits and fans are concerned, Bill Belichick finds himself in an incomprehensible situation- with something to prove. Six Super Bowl titles as a head coach should speak for itself, but his ugly end with the New England Patriots post-Tom Brady has cast somewhat of a cloud of doubt around his ability to still find success in the NFL.

One of his most famous and greatest players, Rob Gronkowski, is not buying into that belief at all. “I think, 100 percent, he's still the great Bill Belichick,” the Patriots legend and future Hall of Fame tight end told TMZ Sports.

The skepticism surrounding Belichick does not overly fixate on his age (will turn 72 in April) but rather his substandard résumé before and after Tom Brady (84-103 with two playoff appearances). For that reason, many believe the curtain has been peeled back and The Genius has been exposed, a la the “Wizard of Oz.”

Gronk does not subscribe to that notion, either, though, and credits Belichick with having the greatest football mind of anyone he has ever met. But individual brilliance is not enough to overcome a dearth of talent.

Bill Belichick could find himself in another sub-optimal situation