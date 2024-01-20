As far as some pundits and fans are concerned, Bill Belichick finds himself in an incomprehensible situation- with something to prove. Six Super Bowl titles as a head coach should speak for itself, but his ugly end with the New England Patriots post-Tom Brady has cast somewhat of a cloud of doubt around his ability to still find success in the NFL.

One of his most famous and greatest players, Rob Gronkowski, is not buying into that belief at all. “I think, 100 percent, he's still the great Bill Belichick,” the Patriots legend and future Hall of Fame tight end told TMZ Sports.

The skepticism surrounding Belichick does not overly fixate on his age (will turn 72 in April) but rather his substandard résumé before and after Tom Brady (84-103 with two playoff appearances). For that reason, many believe the curtain has been peeled back and The Genius has been exposed, a la the “Wizard of Oz.”

Gronk does not subscribe to that notion, either, though, and credits Belichick with having the greatest football mind of anyone he has ever met. But individual brilliance is not enough to overcome a dearth of talent.

Bill Belichick could find himself in another sub-optimal situation

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick
“If he goes to a team with great players with great talent, he will be successful,” the four-time champion and four-time All-Pro said. “Because he's still the powerhouse coach that we all have seen throughout the years.”Unfortunately, Gronkowski's theory may not be put to the test, as Bill Belichick is a big favorite to become the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. A team with a crop of quarterbacks almost as uninspiring as the one he helmed with the Patriots the last couple years does not sound like a wise choice for someone seemingly intent on breaking Don Shula's all-time win record (15 away when including playoffs).

Second-guessing Belichick, however, has proven to be an exercise in foolishness many times over. Perhaps he can enjoy a memorable final act in the soft NFC South, just as Brady did. It would be a poetic end to an unmatched career, and further proof that he and No. 12 will forever be linked.