It is a Big Ten battle between two teams going bowling as Rutgers faces Iowa. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Rutgers – Iowa prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Rutgers comes into the game sitting at 6-3 on the year, but they are also 3-3 in conference play. They opened the year with a conference over Northwestern, before going to 3-0 with wins over Temple and Virginia Tech. Rutgers would fall to Michigan in their fourth game of the year and then lose a second conference game after a win over Wagner to Wisconsin. They have since won a close game with Michigan State and then beat Indiana soundly. Last week, they faced Ohio State.

It was a tight game, as they gave up the first touchdown, but scored three field goals in the second quarter to be up 9-7. They were driving in the third quarter, but Jordan Hanock picked off a pass and took it 93 yards for an Ohio State score. Ohio State would extend the lead to 21-9 in the third quarter before JaQuae Jackson scored to make it a 21-16 game. Ohio State answered right back though, and Marvin Harrison Jr would score twice in the fourth quarter as Ohio State won 35-16.

Meanwhile, Iowa enters the game at 7-2 on the year. They swept through the non-conference schedule, beating Utah State, Iowa State, and Western Michigan. They would then lose this first game of the year, being shut out by Penn State 31-0. The rebound came though. They beat Michigan State, Purdue, and Wisconsin, and now lead the West division. They did lose to Minnesota 12-10, so that gives the Gophers the tiebreaker, meaning every game matters for them making it to the conference title game.

Last time out, it was a win. After a 0-0 first half with Northwestern, Iowa scored in the third quarter to make it 7-0. Northwestern tied the game with 1:50 left, but Iowa drove the field and Drew Stevens hit a 52-yard field goal to win the game for Iowa. Still, they have issues off the field to be worried about in their quest to make the Big Ten title game. One of their top players will have to serve his season-long suspension for gambling.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Rutgers: +1.5 (-115)

Iowa: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 28.5 (-105)

Under: 28.5 (-115)

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread

Gavin Wimsatt leads the Rutgers offense this year. He has completed 101 of 206 passes this year for 1,254 yards. Last week he got back to throwing touchdown passes. He has thrown eight on the year, one in each game except against Indiana. Still, he was just 10 for 25 last week, and on the season is under 50 percent passing. He also threw an interception last week, which was just his fifth of the season, while he has just four turnover-worthy throws. Wimsatt also fumbled for the first time last week but has been reliable on the ground. He has 394 yards rushing with seven touchdowns this year.

The running game has been solid this year for Rutgers. Kyle Monangai has been leading the way for Rutgers on the ground. He has 903 yards this year on the ground with 628 coming after first contact. He has 13 runs that have gone over 15 yards. Further, Monangai has scored seven times this year. Overall, the Rutgers ground game has scored 19 times this year.

The receiving game is led by Christian Dremel, who has brought in 28 of 52 targets this year for 363 yards. He also leads the team in touchdown receptions this year with three of them. Meanwhile, Ian Strong has two touchdown receptions on just ten catches and 135 yards. There is also Jaquae Jackson. He had a strong performance last week and comes into the game with 331 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown was scored just last week.

Like Ohio State, Rutgers has a solid defense. They are 11th in the nation in total defense this year while sitting 21st in the nation on scoring defense. Against the pass, Rutgers is sixth in the nation in yards allowed per game, while sitting 33rd against the rush. The pass rush for Rutgers has produced 23 sacks this year. Aaron Lewis leads the way with 27 pressures, four sacks, and six quarterback hits this year.

In the run game, Tyreem Powell and Mohamed Toure lead the way. Toure has 19 stops for offensive failures, while Powell has 14. Robert Longerbeam will be a focal point in this game. He is the top corner for Rutgers, and will most likely be tasked with shutting down the Iowa pass game. He has allowed two touchdowns this year, while also picking off a pass. Overall, Rutgers has just six interceptions to 11 touchdowns scored.

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread

Deacon Hill has taken over as the starting quarterback for Iowa since the Cade McNamara injury, and the results have not been amazing. On the year, he has completed just 47 of 11 passes for 492 yards and three scores. Since taking over as the starting quarterback, he has just two touchdowns and three interceptions. Meanwhile, on the season, he has 11 turnover-worthy passes already, accounting for ten percent of all of his passes thrown. He has also fumbled in each game he has started while running for just four yards, and one touchdown.

In the running game, LeShon Williams leads the way, he had 548 yards this year, with 343 after contact. While he has been solid after contact on the year, he has scored just one time this year. Kaleb Johnson and Kamari Moulton are the only running backs to score twice this year on the ground, but both had missed time this year due to injury. Further, the receiving game does not have a lot either. Erick All is still the leading receiver with 299 yards and three scores, but he is out for the year. The rest of the ground has just 698 total yards and four scores on the year.

Iowa sits 17th in total defense but sits fourth in the nation on scoring defense. They have been great against the pass, sitting 14th in passing yards allowed, while they sit 32nd against the run this year. The pass rush has produced just 18 sacks this year, but five of them come from Joe Evans. With his five sacks, he has also pressured the quarterback 28 times this year. In coverage, Iowa had allowed just nine touchdowns and also has eight interceptions this year. three of them come from Sebastian Castro, who has also not allowed a touchdown this year.

Final Rutgers-Iowa Prediction & Pick

Iowa is currently ranked in the college football playoff rankings, but yet, they are getting less than a field goal off the line at home. That is because of their offense. It has been dreadful this year. While Iowa has a good defense, so does Rutgers. The difference is that Rutgers gets some solid offensive production and Iowa does not. Kyle Monangai is one of the best running backs in the conference, and he will flex his muscles in this game. Take Rutgers to cover, if not on the money line.

