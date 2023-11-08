Rutgers football HC Greg Schiano is not happy about answering questions on the Michigan sign-stealing scandal.

The Michigan football team's sign-stealing scandal has been the center of college football for the past few weeks. The Big Ten is considering handing down some discipline to the Wolverines, which could be a huge blow to their College Football Playoff hopes. And, it isn't just surrounding Michigan, either. After some documents surfaced of other Big Ten teams being involved, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano expressed his frustration with having to talk about this situation, per Brian Fonseca of NJ.com.

“I’m very confident in the way we handle our business. I’m not going to get into specifics about something that is not my issue. This is not my issue. Let the people handle it whose issue it is. I’m sticking to one thing: Iowa. I gave you my feelings on the whole subject. Quite frankly, I’m a little bit ticked off that we have to talk about this. This isn’t our problem.”

Schiano isn't worried about the involvement of the scandal, and instead, he is focusing on the game at hand. The Rutgers football team sits at 6-3 this season and has a huge matchup against Iowa on the road, and a chance to knock off a top-25 opponent.

Schiano also made headlines earlier this season with a halftime interview that went viral on a potential Michigan hint, and with everything that has been going on, that video continues to circulate the internet.

Hmmmm Greg Schiano’s Rutgers halftime interview against Michigan on September 23rd may have been some foreshadowing??? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ulYhwxIfSs — Al Martin (@AlMartinWKAR) October 19, 2023

The allegations involving Rutgers and other Big Ten programs are certainly something to monitor, and there should be a decision soon regarding what to do with Michigan. For now, Greg Schiano and the Rutgers football team are focused on the Hawkeyes.