The Pinstripe Bowl will take place at historic Yankee Stadium for the 13th time. This year's edition will feature Rutgers and Miami.

The Pinstripe Bowl is an annual event featuring a matchup between the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten. It previously had ties with the Big 12 and Big East Conference. The New Era Cap Company was the title sponsor from 2010 to 2022. In 2022, Bad Boy Movers became the sponsor. This year's edition will feature Rutgers and Miami. In this article, we will explain how you can watch that game.

When and where is the Pinstripe Bowl?

The Pinstripe Bowl is at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York City. The Rutgers and Miami game will start at 2:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 28th.

How to watch Rutgers vs. Miami

You can watch the Pinstripe Bowl on ESPN, and it will be available via live stream with fuboTV.

Date: Thursday, December 28th | Time: 2:15 PM ET

Location: Yankee Stadium — The Bronx, New York City

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Not listed at the time of writing | O/U

Rutgers storylines

Rutgers were excited at the prospect of making it to a bowl game when they won their sixth game to start the season 6-2. Unfortunately, the Scarlet Knights may have forgotten they had another four games. Rutgers ended the regular season by losing four straight Big Ten games by an average of 20 points. Rutgers will be playing in just their second bowl game in nine years.

The Rutgers rushing offense was led by Kyle Monangai, boasting 1099 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Monangai was also the Big Ten's leading rusher. However, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt was also a contributor, with 488 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Wimsatt also had 1651 passing yards but a disappointing nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Miami storylines

Miami's last bowl victory was in 2016 against West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl. They had a promising start, winning four of its nonconference games and ranking in the AP poll. However, ACC play was a struggle for the Hurricanes, going 3-4. They dropped the first two games of ACC play before winning two straight overtime games against Clemson and Virginia. The low point of their season came when they lost three consecutive games against NC State, Florida State, and Louisville.

Miami will not have the services of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. He had 2,703 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions and left the team for Wisconsin in the transfer portal. Jacurri Brown will likely get the start at quarterback. After appearing in eight games as a true freshman, the sophomore used his redshirt this season. If Brown does play, he will preserve his redshirt, as he can appear in four games without burning a season of eligibility. Brown may enter the transfer portal after the bowl, but the Hurricanes are thankful he stuck around, as without his services, they would have needed to turn to a walk-on at quarterback.

Pinstripe Bowl history

Four teams have had multiple appearances at Yankee Stadium for the Pinstripe Bowl. Rutgers (third trip) and Miami (second) will join Syracuse (three) and Boston College (two) as the only programs to attend more than once. The Big Ten has been dominant, winning in seven of eight appearances. The ACC and Big Ten haven't always been the attendees. Nevertheless, the ACC is a contrasting 1-7 in the games.

Miami's last trip resulted in a 35-3 loss to Wisconsin, while Rutgers had the fate of playing ranked Notre Dame in 2013 and losing 29-16. Rutger's lone win was against Iowa State in 2011. Syracuse is the only team to win the George M. Steinbrenner trophy twice. The Pinstripe Bowl is one of only four bowls in baseball stadiums. The others are the Holiday Bowl (Petco Park), Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Chase Field), and Fenway Bowl (Fenway Park).