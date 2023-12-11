The Rutgers football team got a huge boost as Big Ten leading rusher Kyle Monangai decided to return for a fifth season.

The Rutgers football finished the year with a 6-6 record and a 3-6 mark in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights will face Miami (FL) in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28. But, the Rutgers football team got some huge news amid the wild transfer portal season as running back Kyle Monangai has decided to return for a fifth season, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Rutgers tailback Kyle Monangai tells ESPN he plans to returns in 2024 for a fifth season at Rutgers. Monangai led the Big Ten in rushing yards with 1,099, as he averaged 5.1 yards per carry and scored seven touchdowns.'

Monangai was the Big Ten's leading rusher with 1,099 yards and seven scores, and he was the heart and soul of the Rutgers football team this season as he led the offense in all categories. He had six games with 100 or more rushing yards, including four of those with 140 or more yards and he had three touchdowns in the Virginia Tech win. As a result, Rutgers finished the year ranked 89th in rushing yards per game with 165.4.

Monangai played in 12 games in 2022 for the Rutgers football team but had just 445 yards and two scores on 109 carries as he split time with Samuel Brown V. However, Brown played in 10 games and had just 53 carries as Monangai became the focal point on the offense.

The Scarlet Knights winning the Pinstripe Bowl would be a huge way to end the 2023 season, especially after they lost the final four games of the year, although three of those came to Ohio State, Iowa, and Penn State.