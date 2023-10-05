It is cross-division play in the Big Ten as Rutgers faces Wisconsin. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Rutgers-Wisconsin prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Rutgers enters the game at 4-1 on the season. They opened up the season against Northwestern and looked dominant. They won the game 24-7, shutting down the Northwestern offense. The next week, it was more great defense with a 36-7 win over Temple, followed by a 35-16 win over Virginia Tech. Then, a trip to Michigan happened. Rutgers had been great on both sides of the ball all year, but Michigan beat them 31-7. Rutgers would rebound though, taking a 52-3 win over Wagner.

Wisconsin enters the game at 3-1 on the season. They opened up with a 38-17 win over Buffalo, in which the ground game was dominant. The next week they well to Washington State 31-22, but would rebound against Georgia Southern to move to 2-1. Then the ground game returned to dominance last week. Tanner Mordecai ran in two touchdowns in the first quarter, while Braelon Allen would run in two more in the game. Wisconsin would win their first conference game, over Purude 38-17. Still, the win came at a cost. Chez Mellusi, half of the great running back combo for Wisconsin, was lost for the season in the win.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Rutgers-Wisconsin Odds

Rutgers: +13.5 (-115)

Wisconsin: -13.5 (-105)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Wisconsin Week 6

TV: Peacock

Stream: Peacock

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread

Gavin Wimsatt leads this Rutgers offense this year. On the season he is 57-106 passings for 724 yards and five touchdowns. While his completion percentage is sitting at just 53.8 percent, when adjusted for drops, it sits at 62.6 percent. Wimsatt has been careful with the ball this year as well. He has just one interception, while also having just one other turnover-worthy pass on the season. He has also been protected well, with just 27 pressures in five games, and only two sacks. Wimsatt has also scrambled away for positive yards 11 times this year.

The scrambles and designed runs have also led to good things. Wimsatt has run for 178 yards this season, with four touchdowns on the ground and no interceptions. The Rutgers ground game has been solid overall. That is all led by Kyle Monangai. Monangai has run 88 times this year for 471 yards and six scores. He has gotten solid blocking, with nearly two yards of space before first contact on average this year. What has been great is after-contact though. Monangai has forced 27 missed tackles while having 314 yards after contact this year. He also has not fumbled the ball. Not turning the ball over has been a huge part of Rutgers's success. They rank 12th in the nation with just .8 turnovers per game this year.

On defense, Rutgers is also good at getting pressure on the quarterback. This year they have 74 pressures on the quarterback with 17 sacks. That is led by Aaron Lewis. The edge rusher has 19 of those pressures, has hit the quarterback three times, and has four sacks this year. Rutgers also has created three fumbles off of their sacks this year. The run defense has not been as good though. They have a success rate right around 50 percent against the run.

They have been sound tacklers, missing just 12 tackles this year, but where the tackles are taking place is the issue. Of the five guys with ten or more tackles in the run game, four of them have an average depth of tackles three or more yards downfield. Mohamed Toure has been a beast in the run though. He has 14 tackles, and 12 stops for offensive failures, and his average depth of tackle is just 1.9 yards downfield.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread

Wisconsin's offense starts in the run game. While Wisconsin will be missing 307 yards and four scores of production from Chez Mellusi, they have the running game to overcome that. Braelon Allen leads the way for the team. He has 52 carries this year for 371 yards and six scores. He has been getting good blocking as well, with over two yards before first contact. Like Kyle Monangai, he has been doing work after contact as well. Allen has forced 22 missed tackles this year and has averaged almost five yards per carry after first contact this season. Joining him in the backfield is the quarterback, Tanner Mordecai. Mordecai has scrambled for 90 yards this season while running for another 38 in designed runs. He has also scored four times on the ground this season.

Mordecai has also been solid passing the ball this year. He has completed 85 of 129 attempts this year for 872 yards. Mordecai has seven big-time throws this year according to PFF. He has had some turnover issues this year. While throwing just two touchdowns this season, he has thrown three interceptions with another three turnover worthy passes. He has been protected well though. Mordecai has faced pressure just 34 times this year, and been sacked on five while scrambling away for positive yards 16 times.

Wisconsin will need to be solid against the run in this game. They have just over a 50 percent success rate against the run this year, with 48 stops for offensive failures. That is led by Darryl Peterson, who has eight of them. They also are not missing a lot of tackles, with just 15 missed tackles in the run game. Still, of the top four tacklers, none of them have an average depth of tackle inside the first three yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

Final Rutgers-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

Rutgers is one of the best running teams in the nation. In non-blowout situations, they have a 63 percent running rate and are in the top 20 in rushing EPA this year. Wisconsin is one of the worst in rushing explosiveness allowed this year. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is great at running the ball too. They run the ball consistently and effectively. While they will be missing one of their two top backs, do not expect them to shy away from that, especially with Tanner Mordecai at quarterback. This all lines up for a quick-moving and low-scoring game. With that, take the points and Rutgers.

