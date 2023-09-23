The Michigan football team was without Jim Harbaugh for the first three weeks of the season, and the Wolverines cruised to a 3-0 start without him on the sidelines. On Saturday, #2 Michigan hosted Rutgers football to begin Big Ten conference play, and Harbaugh made his return to the program. The Wolverines got off to a bit of a slow start as Rutgers struck early for a 7-0 lead, but it was all Michigan from that point on. The Wolverines defense was smothering for the rest of the game and 31 unanswered points by Michigan led to an easy win, and Harbaugh's squad is now 4-0 on the year. For Harbaugh, he was just happy to be back with his team.

“Everybody kept saying ‘welcome back, welcome back,'” Jim Harbaugh said after the game, according to a tweet from Zach Shaw. “I never left, just wasn’t where I was supposed to be. … There’s nowhere I’d rather be than on the sidelines coaching our team.”

Harbaugh is back, and he's feeling good. His team is looking good, too. After the first drive where Rutgers scored the big touchdown, Michigan looked settled in and dominant, more so than the first three weeks of the season.

The road for this Michigan football team gets a little bit more difficult after this week. So far, the Wolverines haven't left the comfort of Michigan Stadium, but the next two weeks will be away games. Michigan goes to Lincoln next weekend to battle Nebraska, and a matchup with Minnesota for the little brown jug awaits the following weekend. It should be an exciting stretch for the Wolverines.