The stakes have seemingly gotten much higher for the upcoming Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing fight.

The pair of exciting lightweights are finally set to collide in a mega fight on April 22 in Las Vegas that will be contested at a catchweight of 136 pounds.

Leading up to the fight, Davis hosted an Instagram Live video alongside YouTuber Kai Cenat with Garcia joining soon after.

As the trash talk commenced, “Tank” eventually dared Garcia to bet their entire fight purse for the fight — essentially meaning the loser would make no money whatsoever. Much to Davis’ surprise, Garcia accepted.

“Yo, you wanna bet?” Davis asked Garcia.

“Yeah, let’s do it. I’m down.”

“The whole purse?”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Let’s do it. The whole purse,” Garcia responded before adding. “Lets bet. You hear me on the live, let’s bet. Let’s go, let’s make a contract, let’s sign it, both of us. Let’s do it.”

Davis proceeded to get on the phone soon after as Cenat jumped up in joy stating that they were going to get paid.

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are now betting their ENTIRE purse on the fight 😳 (via @br_betting)pic.twitter.com/lyhtdOSeKB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2023

Although there are no official fight purses as of now and it’s only speculation, Davis is reportedly expected to make a purse of $5 million while Garcia is expected to earn $2.5 million.

With the pay-per-view cost of $85 and over 2 million buys expected, both fighters can expect to make a lot more money outside of the purse, though it’s not clear if these earnings are included in the bet.

Regardless, it remains to be seen if this “bet” will actually happen or it’s just further promotion for the fight. The contracts are already set for both fighters and seem unlikely to be changed just a few days out from the fight.

But then again, nobody expected this fight to get made so maybe that will be another surprise?