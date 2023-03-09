On April 22, the sport of boxing will see a true mega fight again as Gervonta Davis clashes with Ryan Garcia in a 136-pound catchweight contest in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Quite frankly, it’s a relief for boxing fans worldwide as many feared all the trash talk between the pair over the years would just end up not resulting in an actual fight, such is the landscape of boxing these last few years.

However, the fight is official and on Wednesday, a press conference took place to further promote the fight and the very first face off between Davis and Garcia didn’t disappoint. In fact, it lasted nearly three minutes in what was an intense showdown that saw both fighters exchange plenty of words.

You can watch it below:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The common theme throughout the press conference was how this was a mega fight and how rare it was to get two boxers to fight each other in their prime.

And as far as “Tank” is concerned, this could end up being one of the biggest fights the sport has seen in a while.

“This could possibly be the biggest fight in a couple – like in over five years,” Davis told a group of reporters after the press conference (via Boxing Scene).

With Garcia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya previously predicting the fight would surpass his own 2007 fight with Floyd Mayweather which garnered 2.4 million buys, it would certainly be some achievement.