Ryan Reynold's Maximum Effort Channel recently dropped a teaser for its upcoming series Discontinued.

Bruce Campbell will narrate the series that takes a look at the present human condition through discontinued establishments, products and shows. The teaser starts with a voiceover from Campbell announcing, “I'm transmitting from the year 2037. In this dystopian landscape, there's no compassion.”

He then appears to continue, “And humanity's darkest impulses have taken hold.”

The Discontinued logo then appears in different products from the past as Campbell sets the series' tone as a “TV show from the future” to remind the audience to “cherish the past” through the rediscovery of everything we ended up discontinuing.

The trailer has the feel of a mockumentary. While the show might be funny, Campbell's words ring of a warning about our impending future — which is par for the course from Maximum Effort.

According to Collider, the series will trace projects, products and phenomena that were relevant before, but did not stand the test of time. It will examine one-ubiquitous brands such as Blackberry and Blockbuster as well as their pop culture impact.

Campbell and a group of comedians will “snarkily comment on the human condition, just before AI destroys it.”

The series is a partnership between Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Fubo. The two companies have previously worked on The Movies That Made Us, which discusses the behind-the-scene stories of the popular movies from the '80s and '90s.

Discontinued will be available on Maximum Effort Channel on Fubo, as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play. Reynolds will also be a part of the executive production team from Maximum Effort.

Reynolds founded Maximum Effort with Dewey after they worked together on the highly successful and viral marketing campaign for 2016's Deadpool and its sequels. The company's name references Deadpool's catchphrase in the movies.

Discontinued will premiere on Fubo on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8:00 PM ET. Starting Dec. 6, the show will move to Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.