Deadpool 3 will be joined by a canine diva, Dogpool. Ryan Reynolds posted a photo of Dogpool to announce the movie's target release date.

To celebrate the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds posted an update on Instagram: Did @Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024 🐶💩L

Deadpool 3 will reportedly resume production before Thanksgiving, a source told Variety.

The film reunites Reynolds and his Freeguy and The Adam Project director, Shawn Levy. Hugh Jackman also joins the cast as Wolverine, his 10th performance as the character.

Before the strikes, the movie had a release date of May 3, 2024. With Reynolds' announcement on social media, we now know that it has been pushed back presumably to take more time with production.

Deadpool 3, which is the film's working title, is the first Marvel title brought over from 20th Century Fox before Disney acquired the company in 2019.

Returning to reprise their roles are Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder) and Rob Delaney (Peter).

New to the Deadpool cast is Jennifer Garner, who will reprise her role as Elektra. Garner played the assassin first in 2003's Daredevil and then in 2005's Elektra. Joining her as newcomers are Emma Corrin as the as-yet-unnamed lead villain and Succession star Matthew McFadyen.

Introducing: Dogpool

But arguably the most exciting addition to the cast is Dogpool, who now has her own Instagram account. In the comic books, Dogpool was a test subject for Mascara X, a cosmetic company that subjected him to numerous testing that mutated him and then left him for dead, according to Deadpool Wiki.

Although the tests mutated him, it also gave him healing abilities. He was then joins circus where he became the headline act as Deadpool the Daredevil Dog. Earth-616 Deadpool then recruits him into the Deadpool Corps.