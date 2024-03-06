The Nashville Predators continue their long home stand as they face the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Sabres come into Wednesday night sitting at 29-29-4 on the year and have won five of their last seven games. They will be playing the first of back-to-back games on Wednesday. The Sabres will play Toronto on Wednesday night before traveling to Nashville for this game.
Meanwhile, the PRedators come into the game sitting at 35-25-3 on the year, good for fourth in the Central Division. They come in as winners of eight of their last nine games, and last time out, they faced the Montreal Canadiens. The Predators took a 1-0 lead on a Filip Forsberg goal in the first and then extended the lead to two on a Gustav Nyquist goal. The Canadiens would score two times, just six seconds apart to tie the game before the end of the period. The Predators scored on a Ryan O'Reilly goal in the third to take back the lead, but the Canadiens scored again to tie it. Then, just 17 seconds into overtime, Nick Suzuki won the game for Montreal.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Sabres-Predators Odds
Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline: +128
Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline: -154
Over: 6.5 (-118)
Under: 6.5 (-104)
How to Watch Sabres vs. Predators
Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Why The Sabres Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Sabres game with the Maple Leafs on March 6th
The Sabres sit 24th in the NHL in goals per game this year, at 2.94 goals per game on the season. They are led at the forward position by Casey Mittelstadt. He leads the team in assists this year and points. Mittelstadt has 14 goals and 33 assists, for 47 total points. He has not been a factor in the power play though, with just two goals and six assists this year. Meanwhile, another one of the Sabres' most potent point options comes from the blue line. Rasmus Dahlin comes into the game with 15 goals and 31 assists, good for 46 total points. He has five goals and 13 assists on the power play.
The leading goal scorers for the Sabres are JJ Peterka and Jeff Skinner. Peterka comes into the game with 20 goals this year, plus 18 assists, having him tied for fifth on the team with 38 total points. The best scoring option on the power play has been Jeff Skinner. Eight of Skinner's 20 goals have come on the power play, while four of his 20 assists have also come in those situations. That gives Skinner 40 points, tied for third on the team with Alex Tuch. Tuch comes into the game with 17 goals and 23 assists on the year.
The Sabres's power play has struggled this year sitting 26th in the NHL with a 16.9 percent success rate. The Sabres are 20th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year with a 78.8 percent success rate.
With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen starting on Wednesday, it will be Eric Comrie in goal for this one. He is 1-6-0 on the year with a 3.87 goals-against average and a .868 save percentage. Comrie has had a save percentage over .900 just one time this year, while he has allowed four or more goals in three of his last four starts.
Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Predators sit 13th in the NHL in goals per game this year sitting with 3.17 goals per game on the season. It is Filip Forsberg who leads the way for them. He comes into the game with 30 goals and 34 assists on the year, good for 64 points. Forsberg leads the team in both goals and points while being third in assists this year. Forsberg has also been solid on the power play with six goals and 14 assists this year on the man-advantage. Joining him with solid power play work overall is Ryan O'Reilly. O'Reilly comes in with 13 of his 23 goals this year being on the power play. Further, he has 31 assists, with nine on the power play, good for 54 points total points.
The Predator's goal-scoring is not just a one-line attack though. Gustav Nyquist and Colton Sissons, both of whom will spend time with the second or third rotations, both come in scoring well. Nyquist has 17 goals this year with 36 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points. Meanwhile, Sissons comes in with 15 goals and 17 assists, good for 32 total points. The Predators also get help from the blue line in the form of Roman Josi. Josi comes in with 15 goals and 46 assists, good for 61 points on the year, while he has come up big on the power play. He has seven goals and 17 assists on the power play this year.
The Predators are 19th in the NHL on the power play, with a 19.5 percent conversion rate on the year. Meanwhile, they have struggled on the penalty kill, sitting 24th in the NHL with a 76.4 percent success rate.
Jusse Saros is expected to be in goal for the Predators in this one. He is 26-21-3 on the year with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He had his hot streak broken last time out. After six straight games of allowing two or fewer goals, and having a save percentage over .945, last time out he allowed four goals on 30 shots. That was good for a .867 save percentage and a loss.
Final Sabres-Predators Prediction & Pick
The Predators have been the better team as of late. Further, while Saros struggled last time out, he has been good as of late overall. The Sabres are starting Eric Comrie, which should be very beneficial for the Predators in this one. Expect them to be able to score at least three goals, if not more, and take the win.
Final Sabres-Predators Prediction & Pick: Predators ML (-154)