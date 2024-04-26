The Buffalo Bills traded out of the first round of the NFL Draft. However, they held the first overall pick on Day 2. With that selection, the franchise finally found its replacement for Stefon Diggs with an exciting rookie wide receiver. Buffalo's passing attack should be just fine moving forward.
With the 33rd overall pick, the Buffalo Bills selected Florida State wide receiver, Keon Coleman. He's a big-bodied wide receiver who has the potential of being a true deep threat. He should serve as one of Josh Allen's favorite targets and could make an impact right away.
Welcome to Buffalo, @KeonColeman6‼️#NFLDraft | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/nKIqlSwsO9
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 26, 2024
The Bills traded Stefon Diggs away to the Houston Texans earlier in the offseason. There were rumors of some off field issues and drama. Buffalo didn't quite get the best package in return and didn't save any cap space in doing so. It was a move the franchise made that clearly showed they were ready to move on from Diggs.
After some speculation the Bills may be rebuilding the front office decided to gain extra draft compensation during the NFL Draft. They traded back twice in the first round just to finally land one of the most exciting rookie wide receivers available. Having him, Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, and Khalil Shakir running routes, Josh Allen should be just fine next season and beyond.
Buffalo needed to get younger this offseason and they've done a great job of doing that. It'll be interesting to see how competitive they'll be in a loaded AFC East division. But when you have Josh Allen leading the way you're always going to have a chance.
Keon Coleman's career outlook with Bills
Keon Coleman began his collegiate career at Michigan State. After two seasons there he transferred to Florida State where he proved to be a reliable pass option. After three years playing college football, Coleman finished with 115 receptions, 1,506 yards, and 19 touchdowns.
Coleman is a bit of a raw prospect and will need time to develop. Luckily for him, he's a fantastic athlete who should learn quickly. Considering the wide receiver room isn't as stacked as others in the league we should expect to see Keon Coleman on the field early and often. He has the potential of becoming the No. 1 pass option in the Bills offense sooner, rather than later.
At 6-4 he has a major height advantage over most cornerbacks in the league. He'll have to work on his route running but overall, Keon Coleman should fit in the Bills' offensive scheme nicely. He's primed to be a deep target while guys like Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid get open underneath. Mix in a consistent rushing attack with James Cook and you have a potent offensive attack.