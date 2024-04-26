George Lucas hasn't had any major involvement in Star Wars since he sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, though he has been seen plenty of times on sets to see what his old company has been cooking up in a galaxy far, far away. This may be set to change, though, as a new report suggests the man behind Star Wars may be returning to oversee a new project directly.
The new rumor comes courtesy of production designer and director Roger Christian, who's credits include Star Wars Episode 4: A New Hope and Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace. During an appearance on the Star Wars Theory YouTube channel, via Inside the Magic, Christian said he'd heard Lucas was going to be heading back to Star Wars in the near future to oversee a new series from his old production house.
“I think he’s coming back, you know, I’m pretty sure now that he’s doing a series,” Christian said. “I think that they’re now bringing him into the fold. From what I hear, ’cause there’s a Star Wars live-action series coming.”
Christian did not say who he heard this from or how soon this alleged series could be starting.
A long time ago in Modesto, California…
At the time of Lucasfilm's sale, Lucas was adamant that he was “done” with Star Wars and filmmaking for the most part, citing his age as a major reason. He did, however, put state he was confident in Lucasfim's future under the Disney umbrella and was excited to see what new stories could be told within the universe.
He has, however, been a regular sight on set across many of Lucasfilm's productions since the filming of The Force Awakens. Behind the scenes footage for every film and show since then have shown Lucas visiting in some manner to get a first look at what is on the way.
If Lucas did return to oversee a new series, it would be the first Star Wars project he was directly involved with since 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated film and The Clone Wars series. The Clone Wars director Dave Filoni has previously spoken about his experience working with Lucas on the series and how he would regularly speak with Lucas about ideas for possible episodes, stories, or themes the show could tackle.
Bringing Lucas back into the creative fold could also be seen as a way for Disney to appease the vocal sect of fans who have been critical of most Star Wars projects from the House of Mouse since The Force Awakens' release. Many regularly state across social media their preference for the “good ol' days” of the franchise directly under Lucas' stewardship, despite the mixed reactions the prequel trilogy received at the time of their release.