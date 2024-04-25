The Vancouver Canucks will face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena as the series shifts to Tennessee for Game 3 of the first round. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Canucks-Predators Game 3 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Predators defeated the Canucks 4-1 in Game 2 to snag a game on the road and take the series home with a split. Initially, the Preds started fast when Anthony Beauvillier scored a goal to make it 1-0 in the first period. More scoring came in the second period when Filip Forsberg tallied a goal. Next, Colton Sissons added one to make it 3-0. The Nucks finally got on the board after Nikita Zadarov had a goal to make it 3-1. But the Canucks could not do anymore, and the Predators finished it off with an empty-net goal from Kiefer Sherwood.
Juuse Saros had 18 saves on 19 shots. Conversely, Casey DeSmith had just 12 saves on 15 shots. Both offenses struggled to manage any offense and there were lots of turnovers.
The Canucks lost despite winning 58 percent of their faceoffs. Also, the Predators and Canucks both went 0 for 4 on the powerplay. The Nucks leveled 47 hits while the Predators had 30. Amazingly, the Predators blocked 30 shots while the Canucks only had to block eight.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Canucks-Predators Game 3 Odds
Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-260)
Moneyline: +102
Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+205)
Moneyline: -122
Over: 5.5 (-122)
Under: 5.5 (+100)
How to Watch Canucks vs. Predators Game 3
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: TBS, Sportsnet, TVAS and HBO Max
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Canucks controlled the pace of Game 2. Yet, they still lost by three goals because they could not find a way to get the puck toward the net. They only managed 19 shots that managed to hit the net, while 30 of their shots were blocked. Unfortunately, that is not going to cut it.
Dakota Joshua had two goals and one assist. However, he did nothing in Game 2. The Canucks need Joshua to do a lot better. Meanwhile, Zadarov has one goal and one assist in this series. Quinn Hughes has two assists in this series. Yet, the Nucks need him to do a lot more. Ian Cole, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser all have an assist. However, Boeser managed nothing in Game 2.
But the real concern for this series has been Elias Pettersson's disappearance. Significantly, he was the best player on the ice for the majority of the regular season. But Pettersson has no points and has not done enough to put the team on his back. Thus, he has to find a way to contribute and help his team win.
Things are not going to get easier for the Canucks, now that they found out that starting goalie Thatcher Demko is out for the rest of the first round. Demko suffered an undisclosed injury in Game 1. Unfortunately, the Canucks found out firsthand what life might be without him, as DeSmith started for him in Game 2 and will start again in Game 3. Can DeSmith adjust and play better?
The Canucks will cover the spread if they can find a way to put more shots toward the net and create scoring chances. Then, they need DeSmith to play much better.
Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Predators are not particularly a great team. However, they are certainly a team that is capable of upsetting the Canucks, and have numerous gritty players who can make things happen.
Forsberg currently has one goal and two assists. Likewise, Jason Zucker has one goal and one assist. Gustav Nyquist has contributed with two assists. Also, Beauvillier now has one goal and one assist. Ryan O'Reilly has a goal, while defenseman Roman Josi has one assist. The offense has not done well. Yet, it has produced enough results in this series to earn a split and take the home-ice advantage.
Saros did not have to do much in Game 2. Regardless, he made the stops he needed to make to help the Preds earn the split. Look for him to feed off the home-ice energy and find a way to help the Predators thrive.
The Predators will cover the spread if they continue to find ways to take advantage of their limited scoring chances. Then, they will continue to block shots and make things easier for Saros.
Final Canucks-Predators Game 3 Prediction & Pick
Has this series turned the corner? The Predators are at home and will have the energy of one of the loudest arenas in the country. Saros is locked in and so is the defense. Moreover, the Nucks are hurting with the loss of their goaltender and already failed the first test. While the Canucks have a solid offense, they have to figure out a way to get past a rock-solid defense and a goalie who is above average. Consequently, their bad goaltending might hinder them, giving the Predators the advantage. This could easily turn into a 3-0 Predators win.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Canucks-Predators Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+205)